YP Letters: Norway option should be alternative Brexit plan

From: James Bovington, Church Grove, Horsforth, Leeds.

I AGREE with Andrea Jenkyns that Brexit must now go ahead (The Yorkshire Post, November 22). That is where I part company from her since I firmly believe that our best option is to remain in the Single Market and the Customs Union – the ‘Norway Plus’ EEA model– and that the choice in any second referendum should be between the Theresa May deal and the EEA option.

The EEA option would allow us to ditch the Common Agricultural Policy and the Common Fisheries Policy, which are of dubious worth. It would retain the right to freedom of movement which already benefits millions of British people and gives young people in particular the right to a life-enriching social and cultural experience as they move freely around their continent.

From: M Meeson, Leeds.

THERESA May’s speech regarding the acceptance of the Brexit agreement is reminiscent of Neville Chamberlain’s “peace in our time” speech.

This is a stitch up from Europe – and a stab in the back for Northern Ireland and Gibraltar.

Remember the Prime Minster’s “a no deal is better than a bad deal”?

This is a bad deal and a capitulation to Europe.