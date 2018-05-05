YP Letters: On Tour de Yorkshire weekend, why cyclists need to gear up to safer riding

From: Graham Hall, Micklethwaite, Bingley.

I THINK The Yorkshire Post does an excellent job of publicising cycling – and promoting the sport in numerous ways, especially with regards to Yorkshire.

I’m not a cyclist myself, but used to be in my youth and know only too well the benefits of improved health amongst people who do take up the sport.

However, from time to time, I do ask myself the question: have some cyclists got a death wish whilst riding along the roads of Britain?

I emphasise the word ‘some’ as most seem to realise road safety, especially with regards to themselves, is of primary importance.

High-visibility jackets or waistcoats, along with safety helmets, should be an absolute must for all riders, plus making bikes themselves far more visible.

Perhaps manufacturers could adopt more light colours and not navy blue or black for instance – and perhaps use reflective paint.

Lights on cycles, I also think, could be improved; a measly single flashing light at the back and a relatively feeble one at the front could, I’m sure, be greatly improved and make cycling at night much safer.

Many times I try to negotiate cyclists (safely) on roads and note how many sometimes merge into the background because of the lack of these features.

Do they honestly not think about their own safety? Motor cyclists have to wear safety helmets by law, why not cyclists? Perhaps various cycling associations could promote such a campaign pointing out that self-preservation is something which should be at the front of their minds.

Come on cyclists!

From: Howard Bryan, Eastgate, Beverley.

TOUR de Yorkshire just passed our house in Beverley. Not seen so many coppers since pre-decimilasation.

From: Paul Brown, Bents Green road, Sheffield.

IF some true Yorkshiremen feel that the French influence on our cycle race is rather like a slap round the face with a wet fish, then it at least prepares them with the means to order lunch when on holiday across the Channel by learning a few common phrases. Cabillaud avec frites anybody?

An education for chairman

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.

I WISH Robert Halfon, chairman of Parliament’s Education Select Committee, well with his “long-term vision” for education (The Yorkshire Post, April 30). Alas, it is just the latest of many such over the last decades.

As usual, it makes no mention of the extent to which our elected representatives buy their way out of the State system.

Regretably, his belief that our poorest children should be given the chance to “access and climb the private school ladder” reinforces the pernicious myth that only the private sector is capable of producing first class results.

Can this conundrum be resolved?

To concentrate minds, would it be so unreasonable to insist that our legislators and their families join the vast majority of us in the outcome of their legislation? We could apply this to healthcare too: Eton and Harley Street or Westminster – but not all three.

Fracking ills close to home

From: Malcolm Hara, Cherry Burton.

DAVID Schofield (The Yorkshire Post, April 28) suggested beginning fracking on one designated site.

Would he be happy if the site chosen was Garforth where he lives?

The devastating consequences of fracking are well documented for local people in Australia and the USA.

The health problems are short-term and long-term so a quick shutdown, if that were possible, would not help the unfortunate people affected.

There has been talk recently of a 500-metre buffer zone between a fracking site and a home. I would like to see it amended to 500 miles.

The majority of people oppose fracking. Most political parties oppose it. Why won’t the Government listen to the people?

The Christian ideals lost...

From: Canon Michael Storey, Healey Wood Road, Brighouse.

MY mother (Alice) was born in 1900 and, if she were alive today, she would indeed be in “wonderland” with the way this country has changed in recent times. Leader of Scottish Conservative Party, expecting an IVF baby, about to be brought up “part time” by her and her partner.

“Unlimited” immigration to an already overcrowded island.

Huge rises in cost of running the NHS and social care, with no sensible Government plan to pay. Is raising taxes too simple a cure?

Rising crime/fewer bobbies on the beat etc. “Whatever happened to the Christian based running of our country I knew?” she would ask.

Bizarre move over habitat

From: Andrew Gilruth, Director of Communications, Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust.

THE unique habitat on Ilkley Moor has been conserved and enhanced by gamekeepers for over 100 years (The Yorkshire Post, May 1). Bradford Council’s decision to end this long-standing arrangement, without knowing how to pay for it, is bizarre. Some, may feel, allowing eight days grouse shooting per year a remarkably simple solution – one that has conserved the moor we now have for over a century.