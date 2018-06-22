YP Letters: One opinion poll does not outweigh the will of the people

From: Thomas W Jefferson, Batty Lane, Howden, Goole.

JOHN Cole (The Yorkshire Post, June 15) says that some Leavers have had the “intellectual honesty” to change their minds.

If he applied the same standards he would not argue that the referendum result was just a snapshot of opinion, as it was in fact a considered vote after three months of debate in which all parties had the opportunity to probe the arguments of the other side.

By comparison the opinion polls that he places so much faith in were indeed just a snapshot of off-the-cuff responses, which were doubtless influenced by the latest, mostly negative, headlines.

He claims that the “emerging evidence against leaving has been compelling,” but it has in fact been far less bad than the scenario threatened by “Project Fear”. As for Brexit “crucifying the British economy”, it was interesting to hear a recent BBC report from Germany where some fear that if we are given too good a deal we may do too well!

From: Gordon Lawrence, Stumperlowe View, Sheffield.

YOU can’t fault John Cole for coming up with new ideas for stopping Brexit and undermining the will of the people.

He cites the latest poll that depicts a general frustration with the tortuous progress of Brexit, in the shape of a 54/46 opinion in favour of staying in the stagnant leviathan. He then concludes, based on this evidence, that this current opinion poll gives valid grounds to trigger another referendum, which would render the 2016 one null and void. His new notion of democracy by one-way opinion poll joins a whole list of overdone red herrings and irrelevancies in his quest to turn back the clock.

From: Howard Rainbow, Stanley, Wakefield.

JOHN Cole should read the letter from Alan Machin (The Yorkshire Post, June 15) which states 1,269,501 more people voted to leave the EU. I don’t think that number is an ‘out-of-focus snapshot’!

From: JG Riseley, Harrogate.

BRITAIN is to relax its limits on migration to fill vacant posts for highly skilled staff. At the same time we are short of jobs for our own not-so-skilled workers.

This model, of an increasingly redundant native population living on bread and circuses while the economy runs on imported labour, has been tried before and found wanting (Bernard Ingham, The Yorkshire Post, June 20). Perhaps what we actually need is fewer jobs, and people who are able to do them.