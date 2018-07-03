YP Letters: Overgrown hedges pose a threat to drivers

From: C Ingledew, Harrogate.

I AGREE with letters regarding weeds growing in residential roads making the area unsightly. Knaresborough has the same problem but I do think residents who are able could help to make their own street better by spraying them themselves where it is safe to do so.

What I would like to bring to the council’s attention are the overgrown hedges.

After the wet spring and the warm weather over the last few weeks, hedges have grown more quickly than usual and many are overhanging pavements, causing danger to pedestrians by making it impossible to pass without walking onto the road. It is also dangerous for motorists, as they have to pull forward of the stop line to see if it is safe to pull out.

In our street it is made worse by a car parking on the T-junction, causing cars and buses to pull over to the wrong side of the narrow road. An accident waiting to happen!

A few years ago, the council used to send out letters to offenders not cutting back their hedges, but this practice seems to have stopped. Perhaps we could ask residents to think about the safety of their neighbours and cut back without being asked?

From: GB Mallison, Goxhill Lane, Seaton, Hull.

ONCE again, the RSPB has called for better management of roadside verges (The Yorkshire Post, June 28).

East Riding Council’s disingenuous wordsmith soothingly replied that, after safety sight lines have been cut, his regime “leaves the majority of verges left untouched for wildlife”.

This is blatantly misleading the general public who do not realize that species-rich grassland needs to be cut annually and mowings removed.

The council abandoned this practice six years ago. A map of all the county’s verge nature reserves is still available but leaving them “untouched” has meant that most are already beyond recovery.

Steep learning curve ahead

From: Neil Richardson, Kirkheaton.

IN your report on the growth of degree apprenticeships (Mark Casci, The Yorkshire Post, June 27), Professor Husbands calls for an education system which ensures the acquisition of both academic and technical skills, and allows for their interdependence.

Should this instead read ‘the acquisition of both organisational-savvy and technical skills’ – since the former ranks as a potentially tougher challenge – more complex – than technical know-how?

New apprentices (and others) will have to find their way through culture-ridden groups whose problems may be social and opaque, while glitzy technology grabs most time and attention.

Also mentioned in Mr Casci’s article is ‘the next industrial revolution’. With a search engine delivering 130,000,000 hits for this phrase, how do we avoid debate about such a revolution spinning off at a hazy philosophical tangent?

Grayling is off the rails

From: Edward Grainger, Nunthorpe, Middlesbrough.

CONGRATULATIONS to The Yorkshire Post’s editorial team for keeping up the pressure on Transport Secretary Chris Grayling who now claims that “I don’t run the railways”.

The North’s travelling rail public will be further outraged at his further insistance that his main focus is on getting services “back on track”. You really cannot have it both ways, Transport Secretary, but then your record in Government suggests otherwise.

From: Pat Traill, Millington.

I LIVED in Norfolk in the 1950s and 60s. Our railway was the LNER and we all called it the Late Never Early Railway!

Indicating a problem

From: Tony Armitage, Harrogate.

IT’S interesting to note that some 300,000 BMW vehicles are to be recalled in the UK due to engine cut-outs. I hope BMW also manage to fix the direction indicators which, in the hands of many drivers, mainly don’t work at all or occasionally flash when the manoeuvre has largely been completed.

World turns on Trump

From: John G Wildie, Briar Grove, Sandal, Wakefield.

One of the worst policies that President Donald Trump has come out with is that of separating families at the US border. In April and May, 2,000 migrant children were held in wire cages, separated from their parents up to a six-week period, with a lot of young children crying for their mummy and daddy.

It is the most repulsive policy. This is so cruel, I can understand that quite a lot of Americans, Republicans and Democrats, were up in arms and has called for this policy to be overturned. It was just like Nazi Germany.

Our Prime Minister, Theresa May was under pressure in Parliament for not condemning Mr Trump on behalf of the British people, but Mrs May declined to comment on the US Administration. Most leaders of the world were against Mr Trump – even the Pope.

The Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said it was shocking to see children put into cages, while the Liberal leader, Sir Vince Cable, said it was the most serious and horrifying policy that Mr Trump has tried to implement.

Now Mr Trump has realised that the world is against him on this issue, he has done a U-turn – but it is too late, the damage is done.