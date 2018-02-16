YP Letters: Oxfam scandal makes case to end foreign aid

From: Dick Lindley, Altofts, Normanton.

THE recent revelations about Oxfam personnel in Haiti and Chad using our hard-earned cash to obtain sexual favours from starving people is outrageous in the extreme.

Even worse is the fact that these incidents were well known within this organisation for several years before they chose tell their contributors and the Government.

Indeed had their atrocious behaviour not been exposed in the Press, we may never have known and happily continued donating our money to assist in the propagation of this revolting behaviour.

Now would be a good time to close down our foreign aid budget and use all the money saved to provide the British people with a decent level of health care within the NHS, instead of frittering it away in countries where its distribution and usage is obviously corrupt (The Yorkshire Post, February 14).

From: Jack Nicol, Otley.

THE Oxfam revelations confirm what I have long suspected – the Charity Commission is totally toothless when it comes to the wealthier charities and only interested in making life difficult for small voluntary organisations if they make an innocent mistake. Do others agree?