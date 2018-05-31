YP Letters: Passionate preacher’s words of love

From: The Rev Robin Paterson, Leeds.

YOUR correspondent Jean Lorriman (The Yorkshire Post, May 24) speaks for many who appreciated the preaching of Bishop Michael Curry at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

It was a wonderful weekend, that also included Pentecost celebrations across the Christian world. Such sermons are not unusual. Enter any church across the land, C of E or otherwise, and the public might find that media-led perceptions of preachers are outdated.

However, what your correspondent has said about the family of the Queen needs challenging. I cannot believe that throughout their lives the Christian church has not been able to produce a passionate preacher. Or, is she saying that the Queen and her family just never listen? I find that hard to swallow. How does Jean Lorriman know that preachers “toady up to” the Queen and her family to justify their wealth and privilege?

I would guess that the Queen and her family, who work tirelessly of behalf of our nation, would know exactly what the theological impact of Bishop Curry’s words are. I find this lady’s words ill-chosen and careless, reflecting the current fashion for collective condemnation.

If she cared to read the Epistle to the Galatians she would find there the gifts of the Holy Spirit that no doubt inspire Bishop Curry and all who work on behalf of others, whatever their religion, or none.

From: CM Langan, Sheffield.

AN unprecedented American explosion has taken place at a sedate little chapel in Windsor.

Yes, I’m referring to Bishop Michael Curry and his unforgettable speech at Harry and Meghan’s wedding.

Quoting Martin Luther King, championing the ‘power of love’ and gesticulating wildly, he got so impassioned that I thought he’d send one of those candles in front of him flying. I must say, I was starting to watch the seasons change as his speech went on... and on.

The congregation showed varying degrees of amusement and bemusement, the Queen being in the latter camp.

Anyway, before a stony-faced official had the chance to materialise bearing a stopwatch, he finally wrapped up, declaring “I’ve got to get you married yet!” which kind of endeared him (at least to me) and his words clearly came from the heart.

Sly chainsaw massacre

From: Susan Richardson, Lodge Moor, Sheffield.

UNSURPRISINGLY, Sheffield City Council and its appalling contractors Amey continue to defy the people of this city by committing yet another shameful act of wanton destruction in felling the four remaining mature trees in Fitzalan Square, the only ones which were left in the city centre.

Of course the butchery of these trees was carried out in their usual sly and underhand manner at 6am on a Sunday morning, as they knew this was against public opinion and the wishes of 3,189 people who signed the petition which they ignored.

These healthy trees were chopped down in spite of the fact that Sheffield has one of the highest levels of air pollution in the country and that is why we desperately need to keep the canopy cover of larger mature trees to help protect our air quality.

The council say they are going to plant 12 new ones in their place, but it doesn’t matter how many they plant, as they will not be adequate replacements for those they have destroyed.

The council is an absolute disgrace and not fit to hold office.

This city of ours deserves much better than this bunch who have no idea of the importance of our precious trees and couldn’t care less about the impact their chainsaw massacre is having on our environment.

Call this the ‘greenest’ city, you must be joking!

Warning signs for M&S

From: Jayne Grayson, Sheffield.

WHAT’S happening to our high street? Marks & Spencer is now struggling and I never thought that would happen to this retail insitution.

I don’t buy my clothes from there, as I am not quite ready for the things they sell yet.

As for their food, I go in most days.

Years ago, we never had so much choice, so M&S or C&A were the ports of call – and look what happened to the latter. Wonder who will be next?

Rights of the unborn

From: Andrew Binns, Sowerby Bridge.

FOLLOWING the ‘yes’ vote in the Republic of Ireland in favour of abortion and the voices raised in celebration, hailing it a victory for fundamental human rights,

I would like to raise my voice on behalf of those who have no voice, so cannot speak up for themselves – the unborn.

Spare a thought for them; surely these little embryos have fundamental human rights too, and deserve our protection, not our destruction.

Simon’s songs beat Dylan

From: Michael J Robinson, Park Lane, Berry Brow, Huddersfield.

I HEARD a half hour radio interview with Paul Simon, still writing superb songs more than 40 years since he penned such classic hits as Bridge Over Troubled Water and Homeward Bound (which was written on Widnes railway station platform).

How did Bob Dylan’s over-long maunderings lead to his being chosen to receive a Nobel Prize for Literature?