YP Letters: People voted for Brexit believing their voice would be heard

From: Peter Clarke, Oxenhope, Keighley.

“WHEN the British people speak, their voice will be respected, not ignored, if we vote to leave then we will leave, there will not be another renegotiation and another referendum.” This was a speech made by David Cameron on the eve of the referendum.

That was the basis on which I and millions made our informed decision to leave the EU on immigration, trade, crime, jobs prosperity, finance, sovereignty and defence. For the politicians to ignore the result of the referendum vote to leave by the 17.4 million British people, it will be the biggest betrayal of a democratic vote ever enacted in the history of British politics. People will never trust Parliament ever again and will probably never vote again.

From: Roger Backhouse, Orchard Road, Upper Poppleton, York.

ANTHONY Smith says the CBI called it wrong on many issues (The Yorkshire Post, January 26). True but they were in good company with the Conservatives.

Every major step in Britain’s progress into the EU was taken by a Conservative government.

CBI members were nearly all in favour of Common Market entry when that was forced through by Ted Heath in 1972. They backed remaining in Labour’s 1975 referendum.

The CBI seemed pleased when Margaret Thatcher (yes!) saw through the Single European Act in 1988, a move which did more to create today’s European Union than any other. And naturally they favoured the Maastricht Treaty signed by John Major.

From: Robert Bottamley, Thorn Road, Hedon.

THREE former heads of our security services have launched an orchestrated attack on Brexit. They tell us that the security of the UK will be severely weakened and that the country will be harder to protect.

Notice there is no acknowledgement from any of these three that the decision to leave the EU already has been taken. I would like ask the question that if the express wish of the electorate is subverted, then what exactly are the intelligence services protecting?

From: Barry Foster, High Stakesby, Whitby.

IF I lived in Yvette Cooper’s patch and had voted to leave the EU, I would be quite distressed at her current behaviour (The Yorkshire Post, January 25) in trying to thwart Brexit. Perhaps she would be better joining her husband on Strictly next year.