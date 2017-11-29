YP Letters: Pity Theresa May as she battles the bullies from Brussels

From: Dick Lindley, Altofts, Normanton.

MY heart bleeds for Prime Minister May in her futile attempts to appease our EU masters by offering them obscene amounts of our hard- earned cash in order to escape from their clutches.

Unfortunately Theresa May’s civilised and polite attempt to placate the anger of our rulers in Brussels is bound to fail.

Mrs May, who to me, at least, seems like a very nice English lady, needs to behave more like Boudicca and be prepared to throw off the yoke of slavery imposed on the British nation by the unelected EU bureaucrats with or without their agreement.

The breathtaking arrogance of these bureaucrats in their behaviour towards this great nation is reminiscent of previous attempts by other continental powers to enslave the British, and it will lead to their demise.

In the meantime our negotiators led by PM May need to do less grovelling, develop some backbone and give our Continental cousins a Churchillian wave as we leave this doomed European enterprise.

From: Thomas Jefferson, Batty Lane, Howden.

YOUR correspondent Keith Alford (The Yorkshire Post, November 24) is misguided in thinking that we are currently experiencing a constitutional crisis over Brexit or that Parliament should revoke Article 50. There is no such crisis, just a thriving democracy grappling with difficult matters, and only if we had elected a Lib Dem government in June would there have been a mandate to stop Brexit.

Going for growth by expanding the workforce of lower-paid workers was always madness for a country that is already the most densely populated in Europe and Brexit will enable us to concentrate on improving the quality, rather than the quantity, of our national earnings.

From: Bill Hornsby, Manor Farm Drive, Batley.

IT is said Brexit will cost the UK economy £72bn in lost economic activity annually by 2021.

The £8bn net that we pay into the EU coffers pales into insignificance alongside this figure. The young of this country have been “sold down the Swanee”.

From: Jarvis Browning, Main Street, Fadmoor.

THE EU have never produced any accounts so should not hold us to ransom! We’ve just paid off the US war loan, do we really need to do the same for the EU?