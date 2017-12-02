YP Letters: Police need to look part and win respect

From: Michael Booth, The Birches, Bramhope.

I TOTALLY agree with your correspondent Peter Hyde – the current police certainly don’t command my respect either (The Yorkshire Post, November 28).

A short time ago, I was in the main street through Otley when I saw two officers coming out of a local bakery.

One had his raincoat on completely unbuttoned and flapping about, and the other was carrying what looked like a paper bag full of sandwiches. They both looked untidy.

Like your correspondent, I retired from the police in 1984 and during my service you were not permitted to go shopping when on duty, and if you did call in a shop for some sandwiches, you put them in their bag on your head, totally invisible under your helmet until you got back to the police station.

In my day, one was taught to look the part if you wanted the respect, and maybe assistance, from the public.

From: A Shipman, Harley Gardens, Leeds.

AS West Yorkshire Police, due to austerity, are planning to let go of a number of experienced officers, and replace them with new recruits on lower pay, can we expect a reduction in the police precept element of next year’s council tax, as we will be receiving an inferior service?

If only this was so. The police, nowadays, are not so much a service to the public, but more a service to the public purse.

Poverty and responsibility

From: GA Smith, Boston Spa,

LEEDS academic Jo Pike’s recent article on child poverty was very interesting, but the “social worker” language was hardly illuminating.

Speaking plain English, it is surely apparent that “food poverty” is caused by a of lack money to pay for food. This could be for a variety of reasons, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the main one is the feckless having more children than they can afford.

Several other reasons (such as a home break-up) seem obvious and not always the fault of the parents concerned. It seems to me that many parents are all too keen in expecting the state to take over their responsibilities.

The Victorians knew the difference between the deserving and undeserving poor. It’s time we did as well.

Freedom of religion

From: Robert Dring, Saltburn-by-the-Sea, Cleveland.

THE Corporate Director for Children and Young People in Birmingham wants madrassas and Sunday schools to be regulated (The Yorkshire Post, November 25).

Colin Diamond asserts “exposure to any form of non-mainstream societal values” puts children at risk. Who defines what is, or is not, mainstream?

Chillingly, his concern includes children in out-of-school settings “who will be taught about Koranic values or Christian values”.

Britain is a democracy where there is freedom of religion. It is totalitarian states which seek to regulate religious observance. Birmingham City Council should be mindful of Ofsted’s “British values” which include “mutual respect for and tolerance of those with different faiths and beliefs and for those without faith”.

Gift shows gratitude

From: Dr John P Whiteley, Pool-in-Wharfedale.

IT was heartwarming to see the huge Christmas tree for Trafalgar Square sent every year as a gift from the people of Norway to the people of Great Britain for our help to them in the Second World War.

This generosity set me thinking. Is there any similar gesture from any of the other countries involved – or should I say saved – by the sacrifice of ourselves and our allies?

I am thinking particularly of France, Belgium and Germany.

Our planet is in peril

From: JC Penn, Hedon, Hull.

IT has been said that contentment smothers invention. We are obviously not very content at the moment at all.

We are destroying our planet by inventing all sorts of silly things that nobody really needs. Our oceans are coated by plastics and petrol engines are destroying our atmosphere completely.

We are supposed to be the most intelligent creature on our Earth. Time to prove it and stop total destruction.

Towering photo skills

From: Arthur Quarmby, Mill Moor Road, Meltham.

WHAT a superb aerial photo (The Yorkshire Post, November 29) of Scarborough beach with the ruins of the Castle towering above. If only it could be restored in line with Cardiff Castle, which is such a wonderful tourist attraction! One day perhaps, or would the council prefer to be rid of it?

From: H Marjorie Gill, Clarence Drive, Menston.

MAY I congratulate you on the quality of the photographs printed in The Yorkshire Post. Most of them are so beautiful thanks to the colour and clarity of the subject matter. You will be pleased to know that I cut out and framed one of them, and it faces me in my breakfast room.

Grand old Duke Harry

From: Eddie Peart, Broom Crescent, Rotherham.

PRINCE William is the Duke of Cambridge. I am looking forward to Prince Harry becoming the Duke of Rotherham (or any other town in Yorkshire).