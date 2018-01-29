YP Letters: Policy leaks on pensions sank May’s majority

From: Adrian F Sunman, Lunn Lane, South Collingham, Newark.

I MUST beg to differ with Sir Bernard Ingham (The Yorkshire Post, January 24) over the reasons for last year’s General Election outcome.

It is certainly true that Labour was very slick in its use of the internet to enlist the youth vote and there are lessons which the Tories can usefully learn from that.

On its own it was nowhere near enough to kill off a 12 point lead in the polls overnight though. What ‘did’ for Theresa May’s majority was the leaking of injudicious proposals to introduce means testing for the winter fuel allowance and end the ‘triple lock’ which guaranteed decent pension increases.

The disappearance of her lead in the polls coincided with the leaking of these proposals which isn’t altogether surprising because pensioners are the group likeliest to turn out in force at a General Election and they’re also the likeliest to vote Tory.

A Corbyn/Momentum Labour Government with a majority, ready to wreak havoc with the public finances, is certainly not beyond the bounds of possibility. It is, however, highly unlikely and therefore not something I’m losing any sleep over. I suggest Sir Bernard doesn’t either.