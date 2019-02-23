YP Letters: Policy of inviting in multi-nationals like Honda and Nissan proving to be wrong

From: Coun Paul Andrews (Independent), The Beeches, Great Habton, Malton.

THE recent decisions by Nissan and Honda illustrate one of the fundamental weaknesses of government policy. For decades the UK has relied on invitations to huge multi-national companies to set up in the UK in order to address national and local employment issues.

YP Letters: Is Honda collapse an opportunity for British car maker?

Our politicians have been mesmerised by big business, big money, big workforces and huge plants. We can now see the weaknesses of this policy. The great multi-nationals can just as easily pack up and leave when it suits them.

When big business packs up, thousands find themselves suddenly out of work with little notice. On the other hand, SMEs cannot move themselves abroad quite so easily. Perhaps national policy should reflect this.

From: Brian H Sheridan, Lodge Moor, Sheffield.

ONE reason cited by MP Angela Smith for her disenchantment with Jeremy Corbyn was her party’s drift towards “the intellectual Left”. Jeremy will be surprised to learn that he is an egghead. However, Angela Smith is on the mark with her reference to Israel. The Palestinian cause is in the DNA of the extreme Left but it is not high on the agenda of traditional Labour voters.

From: Allen Davies, Heathfield Court, Grimsby.

MPs swear an oath of allegiance to the Sovereign, duty bound to vote in what they judge to be in the national interest. The supremacy of Parliament,and the indepdence of the judiaciary, are the pillars of which society rests.

From: David Walls, Croft Rise, Menston.

THE Independent Group should be known as T-I-G-E-R-S? I wish them well – AA Milne would smile!

From: Dick Lindley, Altofts, Normanton.

I WAS saddened to read the comments of Minette Batters, the president of the NFU, regarding our departure from the EU and its impending disaster for her members (The Yorkshire Post, February 20). I am a working farmer, and NFU member for 60 years. The sooner we leave that vale of tears the better so we can grab the huge opportunity to produce food from British farms rather than purchasing it from the heavily subsidised farmers in continental Europe. Freedom and opportunity are beckoning the British farmers and growers – let’s grab it with both hands.