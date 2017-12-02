YP Letters: Political backing for fracking is fracturing

From: Russell Scott, Cropton, Ryedale.

THIS week London Mayor Sadiq Khan moved to ban fracking in London on the basis that extracting shale gas represents a “toxic health risk”.

Mr Khan said there was “absolutely no place for fracking in London” and applications must be refused. “The harmful, negative impact of the use of fossil fuels on the environment and on the air we breathe is well known,” he added. “We must instead focus our resources on developing technologies for the efficient extraction of clean, renewable forms of energy.”

Furthermore this week, Conservative MP James Heappey, who was recently appointed chair of an internal policy committee on energy, said: “If we can fill the gap in revenues through the North Sea, and renewables and clean tech are developing so quickly that gas as a bridge fuel is less important, you just start to wonder what the need is [for shale].”

It would appear even the Conservative party is now questioning the need for fracking in England.

So with London now joining Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in turning their back on this risky industry, and members of the Conservative party increasingly speaking out against fracking, surely now is the time for a UK-wide ban?