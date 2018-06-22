YP Letters: Politicians are naive over legalising cannabis

From: Karl Sheridan, Old Lea, Holme upon Spalding Moor.

THE never-ending debate on whether or not to de-criminalise cannabis is not helped by the naivety of politicians who think that decriminalising and legalising it will eradicate the problem (The Yorkshire Post, June 20).

I personally think that where medicinal applications are needed and are proven to be needed, such as the two recent cases involving children, and where it relieves medical problems such as MS – backed up by medical staff – then cannabis oil should be available without the risk of prosecution, and on the NHS.

However the push for legalisation should be ignored. Arguably those politicians who back this proposal are interested in the possibility of taxing it and thus creating another form of revenue. As I said, their naivety knows no bounds because the so called ‘black market’ will still carry on, and maybe increase, as it has in some American states that have legalised its consumption.

Medical proof exists that prolonged use of cannabis can, in many individuals, cause psychosis and other mental illness, which of course the NHS has to foot the bill to treat, just like it has to for those who smoke normal cigarettes and contract lung cancer.