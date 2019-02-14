YP Letters: Politicians should put on a united front in Brexit talks

From: Gordon Pollard, Brighouse.

It is sad to read that a much respected politician, David Blunkett, is supportive of a second referendum (The Yorkshire Post, February 9). I do not, however, consider him to be a traitor, as he was called by an angry member of the public, but his view is perhaps more worrying for the British bedrock of democracy.

The traitors are the politicians at Whitehall who have displayed a flagrant disregard to the referendum vote. David has seemingly meekly accepted the inadequacy of his fellow politicians. We need strong voices to condemn the general attitude in Parliament towards Brexit. Our dim-witted politicians have simply handed the negotiating initiative to the EU, and how the European negotiators have turned the screw.

What chance has Theresa May had to get a good deal in these circumstances?

Is it too late for politicians from all parties to behave like adults, put the country first and show a united front to the sneering EU negotiators? I’m sure many politicians wanted to sue for peace with the Germans in 1939, but Parliament united in the interests of the country when the vote was cast. What a contrast with today’s self-serving “public servants”.

From: John Cole, Oakroyd Terrace, Baildon, Shipley.

THE Earl Haig Fund was set up in 1921 by the First World War military commander of that name. We are all familiar with the poppy sales that go to raise money for the excellent cause of ex-servicemen.

The sadness is that Haig’s blinkered and stubborn approach to managing the British war effort gave us such costly battles as the Somme where 20,000 British lives were lost in the first hour. The Canadian War Museum comments: “His epic but costly offensives at the Somme (1916) and Passchendaele (1917) have become nearly synonymous with the carnage and futility of First World War battles.”

Mrs May follows Earl Hague with her tin ear and obtuse refusal to consider alternatives. Brexit will not give us the immediate horror of thousands of lives lost needlessly. It will, however, make the country worse off than it need be. It will be an unnecessary, self-inflicted wound.

Should our Prime Minister set up “The May Fund” to provide help and support for those whose lives will be damaged by her Brexit policy, can readers suggest an appropriate flower to run with the poppy?