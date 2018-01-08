YP Letters: Praying for Ukip revival in event of feeble Brexit agreement

From: Alan Chapman, Beck Lane, Bingley.

YOUR columnist GP Taylor sums up fading Brexit quite brilliantly (The Yorkshire Post, January 3). I agree with this article and have feared the worst since the Conservative Party put their Remain candidate into No 10 as an appointed PM (Theresa May) who then appointed a Remain Chancellor (Philip Hammond).

In doing so they denied subscribing party members their democratic vote to choose between the final two candidates. It was a stitch-up then and continues to be so every day the UK approaches Brexit Day, it will be kicked into the long grass until the end result is a weak worthless agreement that satisfies the establishment Remain side and a confidence trick foisted on Leave voters.

If the the opinion of GP Taylor and I comes to fruition, then I pray a great and lasting revival for Ukip, concluding with a majority in the House of Commons. Only a majority Ukip government will get the UK out of Europe, and hopefully pay them little or no money for leaving the EU. The cessation of the House of Lords will be priority, thus stopping that branch of the Establishment from blocking and diluting the majority will of the country.

From: Dr David Hill, CEO, World Innovation Foundation, Huddersfield.

GP Taylor’s column was as near to the mark and truth as you could possible get. For when you look at all the politicians and see how they change their spots when they become MPs, you realise that politics is not about the people, but ‘party’ interests.

In this respect Jeremy Corbyn is a prime example. He voted every time against anything that was associated with the EU when he was on the backbenches, but now, as leader, supports staying in the EU with trumpets roaring.

It is about time the people comprehend that when they vote for any of the mainstream ‘parties’, they are in reality not voting for what the people want, but what party and their donors want and wish to see happen.

From: A. W. Clarke, Wold Croft, Sutton on Derwent.

IT is clear that the BBC would prefer it if the UK had voted to remain in the EU. Their bias is clear and is especially so when interviewing, for example, health researchers who express concern their funding will dry up due to the ‘Leavers’.

I would have thought that those very clever people would be aware that the EU does not have largesse, but relies upon monetary contributions from the member countries.