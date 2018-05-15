YP Letters: President Gump can’t claim credit for idiocy

From: Coun Paul Andrews (Ind), The Beeches, Great Habton, Malton.

BILL Carmichael’s sycophantic praise of President Donald Trump’s foreign “policy” and his extreme right wing approval of making firearms easily available are misplaced (The Yorkshire Post, May 11).

It may be right to point out that diplomacy is not all carrot and no stick, and there is a limit to what talk can achieve when dealing with bullies and psychopaths. However, Trump reminds me of Tom Hanks’ magnificent portrayal of Forest Gump. Here was a man with few brains and little sense, whose extraordinary and unpredictable actions succeeded in making him a millionaire.

Remember that wonderful scene where Gump had a go at running a fishing business: he foolishly went out to sea in a raging hurricane when none of his competitors would have dared; his boat survived, while all his competitors’ boats were smashed to pieces in harbour?

No doubt Kim Jong-un could happily defy and deceive responsible and predictable politicians like Obama, but what was he to do when faced with an idiotic and unpredictable man like Trump? No wonder he backed down. Perhaps sometimes it is an advantage to have a buffoon in charge of foreign policy!