YP Letters: Prince William is a global ambassador that Britain needs

From: Dr Sheila Hopkinson, Gorman Close, Chesterfield.

WITH regard to the recent tour of the Middle East by Prince William, I have been struck by the dignity and sensitivity he showed when talking to politicians and religious leaders, visiting sites important to all three religions, the tomb of his great-grandmother Princess Alice and somewhere as sensitive as Yad Vashem.

He warmed to the youngsters playing football at Jaffa, reaching out to them as others are not always able to do. His formal addresses did not shirk the problems of the region but one felt that he was sincerely concerned to do what he could to address them.

His visit could be a lesson to many of our politicians, and especially to our current Foreign Secretary, in showing how diplomacy works.

As Jayne Dowle says (The Yorkshire Post, June 28) in her article about Boris Johnson, Great Britain deserves a strong and persuasive representative, not a comedy turn.

Perhaps we should offer Prince William the job.

Cyclists must be responsible

From: Elisabeth Baker, Leeds.

DRIVERS are currently being urged to take more care when overtaking cyclists, and an interviewee on the Radio 4 PM Programme on June 29, when supporting the idea, referred to them as being less protected than motorists.

Some cyclists are looking for trouble through their own behaviour. Yesterday on a country road I saw a cyclist wearing only shorts – no top, no protective helmet – holding on to his handlebar with only his right hand, as he was holding a mobile phone to his left ear with his left hand. He seemed to be oblivious of other road users.

If cyclists want to be taken seriously as road users, they should look after themselves, as well as expecting drivers to look out for their wellbeing.

I am firmly of the opinion that all cyclists should have insurance and their cycles should have clearly visible identifying registration numbers. My views on cyclists who ride on pavements are not printable in a family newspaper.

Hope for an end to polio

From: David Mitchell, Chairman, The British Polio Fellowship.

AFTER reports of polio surfacing in Kenya and Venezuela, news that Nigeria has marked 22 months without a new case gives renewed cause for optimism.

Perhaps we are on track to see this terrible disease vanquished by the time we mark 80 years of The British Polio Fellowship in 2019.

Success is down to the hard work of vaccinating on the ground, but money matters.

Problems in Venezuela are largely down to the economy, so you can see why acts such as the Gates Foundation paying off Nigeria’s $76m debt to Japan are so important in helping countries defeat polio.

That amazing donation led to 80 per cent vaccination coverage achieved; remarkable in a sometimes high-risk country with access and security challenges.

The British Polio Fellowship supports the efforts of Rotary and others working to make global eradication a reality.

Once achieved, survivors will need support with post-polio syndrome (PPS) that still affects 120,000 people in the UK. Even after the last case of polio, its unwanted legacy will live on for years to come.

Next stop the electric bus

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.

GOOD news about the increased number of ‘real time’ screens in the Leeds bus shelters (The Yorkshire Post, June 29) – and ‘next stop’ screens on the buses themselves perhaps?

Speaking of which, I hear that Sherburn-in-Elmet’s Optare is supplying 31 all-electric double-deckers to Transport for London. Leeds remains the only major European city still clinging grimly and overwhelmingly to all-bus public transport.

May we assume that ‘Transport for Leeds’ will soon include Optare stock, or are the duplicitous ‘hybrids’ – diesel-electrics – the best we can hope for?

Be wary of backing war

From: Coun Tim Mickleburgh (Lab), Boulevard Avenue, Grimsby.

AS A peace lover, I used to have difficulty with Remembrance Sunday. Indeed I still don’t like to see the parade of soldiers or the involvement of politicians who have taken us into wars that really had nothing to do with us.

Yet, through making older friends, I have come to realise that people want to remember those who died for their country, and to ensure such as the Second World War never happens again. So I’m happy to attend a local ceremony each year.

Armed Forces Day is something different. It exists to celebrate what the forces do today. Yet, apart from UN peace-keeping missions, it has meant us being involved in the likes of Iraq and Afghanistan, wars I certainly never supported.

So by all means remember the fallen on November 11, but be very wary of an event which can be seem as supporting what the military do, namely going to war.

Keep our Post Offices open

From: John Appelyard, Firthcliffe Parade, Liversedge.

IT has been announced that a further 12,000 bank closures will take place in the UK, and there is also to be a reduction in the number of cashpoints.

This makes it even more necessary to support our local Post Offices, which in my opinion are one of the finest institutions that we have in the UK.

You can access your high street bank account at any Post Office branch in the country.

If you don’t want to lose it, use it!