YP Letters: Pro-Brexit voices fall silent in a crucial Commons debate

From: Paul Rouse, Main Street, Sutton upon Derwent, York.

I HAPPENED to watch some of Thursday’s debate in the House of Commons about whether or not we should try and remain in the customs union after Brexit.

The MPs who turned up for the debate numbered around a dozen on each side of the House, and all the speeches I heard, except one, were from anti-Brexiteers of all parties.

Not one of the major pro-Brexit players in this vitally important debate took part. Happy as they are to face the news cameras, or appear on Question Time, they shy away from justifying their beliefs to the House of Commons.

I am getting increasingly worried by the antics of our elected representatives. The Northern Ireland border issue is also a concern as it threatens to dictate the outcome of our negotiations. Despite my avid support for Brexit, it is becoming clear that we do not have enough influential people in favour of it to ensure that our interests will be protected when we leave.

However, if the anti-Brexit politicians do overturn our decision, as it seems that they might, there could be an electoral bloodbath like this country has never seen in modern times, and quite rightly so.

From: Brian H Sheridan, Lodge Moor, Sheffield.

ARTHUR Quarmby appears to sympathise with Theresa May for “lack of progress in negotiating an amicable Brexit agreement” (“Don’t blame our Prime Minister for the EU’s intransigence”, The Yorkshire Post, April 27).

Lest we forget, May was a Remainer, but so blinkered was her ambition that she swallowed her principles to become Prime Minister: even Brexiteers Boris Johnson and Michael Gove suddenly became coy when the referendum produced a result they hadn’t expected.

Perhaps they were aware that politics is a tough business and EU leaders were never gong to acquiesce in seriously weakening it. To think otherwise is extremely naive.

From: John Turley, Dronfield Woodhouse.

IAN Smith (The Yorkshire Post, April 26) may be clear about what Leave means, but many politicians were not.

Following their unexpected victory, all the Leave politicians appear to have decided this means a complete break with the EU and all the institutions associated with it, and claim that this is what 17.4 million people voted for. It therefore makes complete sense, to let the public have the final say.