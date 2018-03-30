YP Letters: Public must see report on fracking

From: Christine Daker, Albeton Grove, Haxby, York.

ONCE again we see the Government misleading the public, who I thought they were elected to serve, by refusing the release a Cabinet office report on fracking “as it would call into question the industry’s viability”.

Surely the population, and particularly those whose lives would be affected by this industry, have a right to know just how viable this industry is bearing in mind the anguish that this industry will bring with it?

When a Freedom of Information request was submitted asking for the full Cabinet Office report to be made public, it was rejected even though it was recognised that “decisions ministers make regarding fracking may have a significant impact on the lives of the citizens”.

Would someone please explain to me why do the “citizens” not have a right to know the truth? I thought we lived in a democracy... oh well, maybe not.

I would also like to question the part of the response to refuse to release this report which states “there is little in the report that would promote greater public understanding of the industry”. Really? How patronising. I would hazard a guess that many of the ordinary folk whose lives will be disrupted by fracking have a greater understanding of this industry than half of the MPs in Government today.

As someone who has witnessed first hand the stress and worry the threat of having this industry close by causes, communities have an absolute right to see every bit of Government evidence, particularly as we now know that previous reports detrimental to fracking have also been supressed and claims of cheap gas and ten of thousands of jobs have been shown to be a complete myth. It should also not be forgotten that this industry has no social licence, although that, too, is being ignored by the Government.

Roads money goes to waste

From: JH Madden, Guiseley.

I HOPE that Leeds Council isn’t working to increase traffic pollution at Dawson Corner, like they did at Horsforth and Rodley. Morning pollution there increased by 40 per cent based on the extra time it takes me to get to work.

Why don’t the people of Leeds get rid of these idiots? Who spend our money like water to no avail (and then want to charge us and industry extra for the pollution)?

Potholes! They resurface the centre of Pudsey and Guiseley (no real need), but do nothing with dangerous roads like Swinnow Lane, Bramley; Butt Lane. Farnley, and the Armley end of the Stanningley Bypass.

From: Shaun Kavanagh, Leeds.

READING your reports on potholes around Leeds, many will be astounded at Leeds City Council leader, Judith Blake, saying the £1m allocated from Westminster is not enough.

Even more so when considering the millions LCC has already wasted on worthless, unnecessary and unwanted schemes at the hands of Ms Blake and her cronies.

Time to change the formula

From: D M Loxley, Hartoft, Pickering.

NOW that the Scottish Parliament has taken, and revised, the income tax rates for Scotland and the Green Party wants to abolish council tax and replace it with a land tax, it must be time for the UK Government to revise the Barnett Formula.

In view of the obvious increases which will accrue from the Scottish tax revisions, present and future, savings from compensating the Formula will allow greater allowances to be paid to Wales and Northern Ireland. Always assuming that those countries do not give themselves a high degree of tax independence and that the EU Council of Ministers do not dip their sticky fingers into the tills.

Sticking up for the Steel City

From: Brian H Sheridan, Lodge Moor, Sheffield.

I MUST take issue with a couple of tweets regarding my adopted city.

Sheffield is truly a major city; smaller than Birmingham and Manchester but with about the same population as Leeds. It has not one but two great football clubs, each commanding attendances about the same as Leeds United.

Certainly there’s lots of it that isn’t nice to live in but the same could be said of all big cities, including Leeds.

There is glorious countryside north of Leeds but we are equally blessed by the proximity of the Peak District.

We may be losing some of our trees but a few thousand will not make much difference to the “greenest city in Europe”.

And former poet laureate John Betjeman, no less, named the Sheffield suburb of Ranmoor as the most beautiful in Britain.

Helping out with photo

From: John Osborne, Marsh Lane, Sheffield.

I REFER to your letter from Mrs E J Fulford (The Yorkshire Post, March 24) regarding Notre Dame High School. My late maiden aunt Wendy Osborne attended the same school at about the same time and I have a long photo of the whole school which I would be pleased for Mrs Fulford to have if she wishes.

Beatles better than politicians

From: Iain Morris, Caroline Street, Saltaire.

NOW Ringo Starr has been knighted, it's fair to say the Beatles did more for social change in this country than Harold Wilson or anyone else could possibly have done. At one week off my 71st birthday, I was there at the time.