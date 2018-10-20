YP Letters: Quality of what’s on offer can save High Street

From: Chris Beard, Harrogate in Bloom and executive member of Yorkshire in Bloom.

IN response to the Love Your High Street campaign, it prompts me to add a comment that the past success of Harrogate’s town centre is partly due to its ambience, attracting visitors from far afield.

Our attractive buildings and adjacent open spaces and floral features, which have received international acclaim in Entente Florale, Britain In Bloom and Yorkshire in Bloom (winner over the past 35 years), play a major part in the town’s economy, along with the quality of many shops.

The businesses and traders contribute to this success, but the level of involvement is declining due to obvious financial restraints.

There are some notable exceptions who understand the benefits of their surroundings as part of the visitor and customer experience.

This, I’m sure, counteracts the current trend for shopping online. Whether or not Harrogate becomes a Business Improvement District it is essential that the council, Chamber of Trade and Commerce, and other independent traders understand the economic benefits which the quality of floral character of our town and district plays in its success.