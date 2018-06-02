YP Letters: Reckless policy of giving this much foreign aid

From: AJA Smith, Cowling, Keighley.

DAVE Roberts (The Yorkshire Post, May 30) argues for the continuance of our foreign aid budget being set at 0.7 per cent of GDP (£13bn), which is a voluntary standard suggested by the UN.

He does not tell us that Britain is the only country in the G7 to meet this target. Also, importantly, he does not recognise that Britain is a large economy but it is hugely indebted and, in order to meet 0.7 per cent of GDP, has to borrow money, with interest, in order to give the money away.

The Conservative government, no doubt wishing to display its caring credentials at taxpayers’ expense, was acting irresponsibly in setting the budget at 0.7 per cent of GDP in law rather than assessing what it could reasonably afford like most other sensible countries do.

No business would ever dream of such a reckless policy as this. They pledge charitable donations based on what they can afford from their operational profit not turnover.

There exists a massive overseas charity industry in this country and I trust individuals to better select deserving overseas causes rather than a government department led by career politicians – and operated by time-serving bureaucrats.