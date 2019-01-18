YP Letters: Remain or no deal must be on new Brexit ballot

From: Anthony Gledhill, Park Crescent, Roundhay, Leeds.

AFTER the historic vote on the Brexit deal and the no confidence vote (The Yorkshire Post, January 17), we are left with the question of what to do next.

Parliament cannot agree a way forward, and therefore democracy now demands that the people decide the outcome of Brexit. That brings us back to a People’s Vote, but what should the question be?

We know the Prime Minister’s deal is not acceptable, the January 15 vote proved that. We know ‘no deal’ is very bad, we hear that from so many sources.

We know the EU has said repeatedly they are not willing to re-negotiate the deal. This means the unrealistic option of renegotiating with the EU should not be presented to the public since it is not likely to be possible.

Therefore, the only options within the UK’s control are to remain in the EU or leave the EU with no deal. This is most clearly not a re-run of the 2016 referendum when all manner of deals seemed possible. This is a very different question. It is a clear choice between leaving with no deal or remaining.

The EU has indicated that it would agree to extend Article 50 for such a People’s Vote. Whichever outcome you prefer, please help your country now by writing to your MP and telling them you want a People’s Vote.

From: Paul Morley, Ribblesdale Estate, Long Preston, Skipton.

WHAT a pity some form of truth drug couldn’t have been sprayed into the atmosphere in the House of Commons on Tuesday (The Yorkshire Post, January 16). It would have been interesting to see who had the interests of the country at heart and those who were purely acting for their own self-interest?

From: Ian Smith, Colston Close, Bradford.

AS an MP representing a ‘Leave’ constituency in a ‘leave’ city, in a ‘leave’ county, in a ‘leave’ country, what further action can we expect Bradford MP Naz Shah and others to take to ensure that the UK does actually leave the EU in its entirety – as parties promised – on March 29?

Common sense idea

From: Karl Sheridan, Old Lea, Holme upon Spalding Moor.

THE new proposals to induce manufacturers of white goods and other consumables to make their goods more repairable in an effort to save the environment makes common sense.

We had a perfectly good fridge/freezer made by Hotpoint that was well designed and functional and was eight years old. However the thermostat failed and a replacement, I was told, would take three months to obtain and cost £80 – ridiculous!

However the new replacement ‘smart’ fridge/freezer has proved to be so poorly designed, and far from efficient, that it is a bitter disappointment. I’d much rather have repaired my old one.

It’s the same with cars – the Government is purposely clamping down on older cars kidding people that it’s in the interests of the planet and pollution.

However, if one compares the carbon footprint of buying a brand new car, it proves to be a false declaration because the production of a new car uses up far more valuable materials and energy.

Fair to charge parking fees

From: Coun Tim Mickleburgh (Lab), Boulevard Avenue, Grimsby.

I AM disappointed that Jeremy Corybn has jumped on the populist bandwagon to oppose car parking fees at hospitals. For it costs money to run a car park, money which will have to be found from somewhere.

And why shouldn’t those who can afford to run a private motor contribute towards the upkeep of such car parks? It is the poorest members of the community who can’t afford to run a car.

Horse welfare concerns

From: Jerry Diccox, Darley.

IT seems ironic that racehorse trainer Kevin Ryan is objecting to development proposals near his training ground at Sutton Bank on the grounds of animal welfare (‘Clash over cycling route’, The Yorkshire Post, January 12).

If Mr Ryan is genuinely concerned about horse welfare, then surely he would get out of an industry responsible for so many avoidable horse deaths?

Profit on menu

From: John Appleyard, Firthcliffe Parade, Liversedge.

CHRISTMAS gets earlier and earlier and we, the customer, are expected to spend more and more. Now we have Veganuary, a marketing campaign loved by big food companies.

Profit is at the centre of all these campaigns, not the consumer.

Right to cry

From: Brian Sheridan, Lodge Moor, Sheffield.

SORRY, Susan Dennis, but the days are long gone when it was considered unmanly to cry (‘Get a grip, Sir Andy’, The Yorkshire Post, January 15). Thankfully, boys and men are no longer expected to suppress their emotions.

Who knows, emotion may be a factor in Andy Murray’s greatness? Roger Federer is also an accomplished blubber.

What is certain is that Andy is liked and respected by his peers for his humility, common sense, his generosity of spirit and, yes, his humour.

Rival claim

From: Iain Morris, Saltaire.

WITH regard to tourism chiefs supporting the campaign to bring the Red Arrows to Yorkshire, it is Lincolnshire that is known as the RAF county.