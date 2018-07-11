YP Letters: Remainer May was always working to thwart real Brexit

From: Robert Mansfield, Old Lane, Bramhope, Leeds.

SO Brexit is dead. We will leave the EU ship in March 2019 to sit in the rowing boat strapped to its side with no influence over where it goes. Theresa May’s plan is to align us in so many areas such as the environment, employment and state aid that EU rules will reach deep into UK law on almost everything, not just on UK /EU trade.

With the benefit of hindsight, I think that this is what the chief Remainer, Theresa May, has been working towards since she found herself on the wrong side in the referendum. Her speeches to the contrary just bought her time.

First she packed her Cabinet with Remain voters and a few Brexiteers for the sake of appearances.

Then she quite unnecessarily hatched a plan with the EU to scupper any chance of a meaningful separation by agreeing that there should not be a hard border on the 310 miles between Northern Ireland and the Republic. This was never impossible, it would not affect the Good Friday Agreement and the EU manages to cope with 8,200 miles of borders with other countries. Why not the 310 miles in Ireland?

She set up the Brexit department, run by David Davis for appearances, but has been running a parallel department from No 10, run by her henchman Olly Robbins to carry out the real negotiations behind the scenes. Even the EU negotiators confirmed this.

Last month she orchestrated a re-run of Project Fear with Greg Clark asking business leaders to make ludicrous threats of factory closures if we got a Brexit.

The meeting at Chequers was brilliantly managed by not allowing the Cabinet see the 120-page document they were signing up to until they arrived. I believe that it is probable that she has already agreed a deal with the EU. Yes, there will be some well-orchestrated huffing and puffing where we will, of course, have to make further concessions, but these are probably already in the plan.

So Theresa May has won for Remain by out-manoeuvring the Brexiteers. The EU have won. They have the UK following all their rules but don’t have to listen to us telling them they are wrong at their meetings and will be paid £39bn for nothing.

Jeremy Corbyn has won because the Tories will be heavily punished at the next election which he will now probably win. The recession he is likely to create will, of course, be blamed on a Brexit that never happened. The loser is the UK and the citizens who believed we could thrive as an independent nation.