YP Letters: Remainers wrong to claim Brexit is the source of all ills

From: Alan Machin, Doncaster.

CAROLINE Criado Perez (The Yorkshire Post, November 26) claims the Government sent only one women to Brussels as part of the UK’s senior negotiating team.

Well our Prime Minister has taken charge of the negotiations and the last time I looked she was identifying as a woman, and what a mess we are in.

To then suggest that Brexit is responsible for all the problems in the country, including a reduction in women’s pay, is just nonsense.

We had the Brexit debate before the referendum in 2016 but Remainers, like spoilt children who are used to getting their own way, refuse to accept the result.

They have just continued with ‘Project Fear’ because it is difficult, nay almost impossible, to make a sound case for us to remain a member of the European superstate. Besides, I think she will find that a good proportion of the Leave voters were, in fact, women.

From: Alan Chapman, Beck Lane, Bingley.

IN recent weeks, the financial Press have repeatedly warned of the approaching crash of the Italian economy as their banking system heads for a brick wall, due to the dangerous excessive borrowing plans of the new Italian government.

Furthermore they warn that around 40 per cent of French banks have very extensive tentacles buried deep in those same Italian banks. Thus when – and not if – Italy goes down, the French will be in massive trouble, leading to severe instability across Europe.

In these dire circumstances, which must be known to the UK Treasury, why does the Government, Chancellor and our misguided PM insist on the possible closest links to the EU via her cosy up plan of Brexit?

From: Richard G Wood, Farnley Tyas, Huddersfield.

PRIME Minister May has now done the best she can with the deal she now presents to Parliament against the unelected bureaucratic EU, driven primarily by France and Germany’s clear efforts to disrupt our exit. The red herring of the Northern Irish border is a prime example.

So the no deal scenario should now be invoked, the financial compensation offer cancelled and we leave in March 2019 and over to them then to come up with an acceptable deal as pressures from European business giants will be immense for them to do so.

From: Coun Paul Andrews (Ind), Great Habton, York.

IF Brexit wasn’t so serious, it would make us all laugh.

I wonder if, when Brexit is all over, the protagonists might consider doing a remake of the Carry On films, perhaps starring Theresa May as Barbara Windsor, Boris Johnson as Kenneth Williams, Jacob Rees-Mogg as Charles Hawtrey and Jeremy Corbyn as Sid James?

I’m not sure who would take the part of Hattie Jacques, but I’m sure there will be some MP who would fit the bill. Do readers have any suggestions?

I’m sure Carry On Brexit would be a great success!

From: Colin McNamee, Ella Street, Hull.

WITH reference to Theresa May’s protracted and orchestrated EU negotiations, I suggest the following quotation with particular reference to the Northern Ireland backstop: “Pragmatism is a practice of politics whereby principles are parked, often permanently, never to be reclaimed.”

Leave means leave.

From: John Turley, Dronfield Woodhouse.

YOUR correspondent Mr A Collier, like many Brexiteers, appears to be under the illusion that we can simply dictate to the EU our terms for leaving, completely failing to appreciate that they are a lot larger than us (The Yorkshire Post, November 22).

Likewise he states leave the Irish border as it is, completely failing to appreciate that it is the UK which is changing the nature of the border by choosing to leave the EU.

From: Arthur Quarmby, Mill Moor Road, Meltham.

HOW easy it was joining Europe those 40 years ago. Who would have thought it be so enormously difficult saying goodbye, but then we had not expected there to be such quislings within?

From: Robert Bottamley, Thorn Road, Hedon.

IF the votes of 17.5 million people are ignored, those who cast them may be inclined to conclude that democracy has indeed come to an end.

Beware the bogus caller

From: Sue Cuthbert, Newton on Rawcliffe.

I WAS pleased to read the letter from Jean Lorriman (The Yorkshire Post, November 26) as, on the same day, I had a call from someone who said that he was checking to see if my call protection with BT was working.

I said that it was, but he then went on to give me a helpline number and to ask for my direct debit details for BT.

I told him that I didn’t have them, to which he replied, “stop being awkward”.

I put the phone down, but he rang again straight away wanting to know why I had hung up on him. The warning bells were really ringing, so I hung up again.

We don’t pay our phone bills by direct debit. The helpline number was bogus.

I rang the correct BT call protection number with all this information.

A very helpful lady at BT traced this scam. It was an international number, which is now blocked.

I urge everyone not to give any information about their bank details to anyone on the phone or on line. Genuine callers will not ask for these details.

These people initially sound very genuine and plausible, but they only want to steal from people’s accounts. Stay safe, stay aware.