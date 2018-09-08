YP Letters: Remember the reasons we voted for Brexit

From: Coun Tony Galbraith (Con), Elloughton, Brough.

Richard Wilson, on behalf of Leeds for Europe (The Yorkshire Post, September 3) is full of bluff and bluster but he fails to address the many failings of the EU which led to the Brexit vote in the first place.

To take a few examples;

1. The democratic deficit: Who in the UK voted for the likes of Jean-Claude Juncker, Donald Tusk, Emmanuel Macron or Angela Merkel to have political power over us?

2. The humiliating position of the UK within the EU: I recall a televised discussion in 2014 in which a French commentator said, “What you Brits forget is that in the EU you have one vote in 28 – the same as Luxembourg.” He might equally have said the same as half of Cyprus.

3. The debilitating of British Industry: Take the motor industry for example. In 1972, with a home market of 55 million, 1.9 million cars were produced. In 2017, with an alleged home market of 550 million, 1.5 million cars were produced. So much for the “benefits” of the single market!

4. The extortionate cost of membership: The EU has become an efficient machine for transferring money from the British Isles to the continental mainland. This is the reason all 27 EU countries are determined to stop Brexit.

Official statistics on how much money has been transferred during our 45 years of membership are difficult to find. Taking into account, however, all transfers, including those resulting from balance of trade losses, the figure seems to be about £1.2 trillion. How much longer can we sustain such losses?

I don’t think Leeds for Europe can be taken seriously unless they suggest how these, and other, problems can be addressed if we remained in the EU.

From: A Hague, Bellbrooke Grove, Harehills, Leeds.

At last the penny has dropped regarding Brexit – we are being offered a special deal, yet to be confirmed. Could it be because Theresa May visited South Africa and announced we will be trading with them very soon? We import £100 billion a year in Europe but only export £40 billion so we hold the cards.

Staff’s passion for their jobs

From: Miss K Gray, Haw Lane, Yeadon.

People always have a lot to say wrong about our health service but in this country we are really fortunate.

The amazing St James’ Hospital in Leeds is probably in my eyes the best cancer hospital in the UK. In the beginning of May, my beautiful mum was diagnosed with cancer.

The prognosis was not good. The young lady doctor delivered the news with compassion, patience and a caring manner, calling my mum heroic, making time for us and making us feel like she had no more patients that day. The nurses showed great empathy and caring that afternoon.

After my mum went home, we had to call the ambulance a few times. The ambulance staff were amazing, as were all the staff in my mum’s last few months, enabling her to keep her dignity and be a very proud lady.

During my mum’s time in hospital she met fabulous nurses, passionate about their jobs, outstanding doctors and many patients who became new friends.

I cannot thank St James’ Hospital enough. During such a traumatic time for giving us time with my mum who needed help caring for her every need. Thank you so much St James’ Hospital.

For the last two days my mum went to Wheatfields, Leeds. My mum had outstanding care from all the such dedicated staff, I cannot say a big enough thank you. Not only support for mum but for all the family. Thank you.

Artist’s vision is poles apart

From: Judith Kay, Oaks Green Mount, Brighouse.

I NOTE the photograph on the front page of The Yorkshire Post, September 5, depicting the polar bear statue created to celebrate the voyages of Captain Cook that will be displayed in Staithes.

It’s a very good piece of work, and I congratulate the creator, but unfortunately Captain Cook never saw a polar bear unless he had sailed to the Arctic at some point. Polar bears are not found in the southern Pacific and Antarctica. They are indigenous to Arctic regions.

From: Elisabeth Baker, Leeds.

What a superb representation of a polar bear Emma Stothard has created (The Yorkshire Post, September 5) to represent the 250th anniversary of Captain Cook’s voyage to the Pacific and the Southern Oceans in 1768.

But what a pity that she chose a polar bear for this as there are no polar bears in the Antarctic/Southern Oceans. She would have been more accurate choosing a penguin – they do live in the South of the planet, but not in the North in the Arctic, where polar bears live.

All those cartoon Christmas cards depicting the two species together have a great deal to answer for!

Origins of ‘San Fairy Ann’

From: June Cleal, St Ellen’s Court, Beverley.

In response to J Barron’s query in Letters and Sayings, Saturday, September 1. When I was a child, living on Tyneside duringthe Second World War, I well remember my grandparents and mother saying “San Fairy Ann” when something was unimportant, like a broken glass.

When I started to learn French I was told that San Fairy Ann was a corruption of the French phrase “Ça ne fait rien” which translates as “that does not mean anything” or “it’s of no importance”.

I feel sure this is the origin of J Barron’s San Fairy Ann.