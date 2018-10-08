YP Letters: Sajid Javid makes telling point on learning language

From: Canon Michael Storey, Healey Wood Road, Brighouse.

I READ the speech by Sajid Javid (The Yorkshire Post, October 4) with interest.

He makes interesting points regarding the value of immigrants settling and doing many jobs which help to maintain the high standards of living which we enjoy in Britain.

The Home Secretary’s final point regarding 700,000 immigrants not able to “speak a basic level of English” raises a serious question.

If I went to live in a foreign country, my first task would be to learn and speak its language.

Do the 700,000 make every effort to learn English, I wonder?

Sadly, I think not!

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

PARTY conference speeches by the Home Secretary used to be treated with respect.

The Prime Minister would be present. Not now. The hall in Birmingham was three- quarters empty because Tory activists were waiting to listen to Boris Johnson at a fringe event.

Either their claim to be the party of law and order is false – or they don’t rate Mr Javid who could, at this rate, be our next Prime Minister.