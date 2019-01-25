YP Letters: Scoundrel MPs will get their due

From: Dick Lindley, Altofts, Normanton.

IT seems to me that our once great nation is facing the most serious situation since the start of the Second World War.

A substantial number of MPs in the House of Commons, including many in Labour, the Liberal Democrats and many Remain-supporting Tories, are preparing to reject the result of our referendum (Justine Greening, The Yorkshire Post, January 19).

They are now demanding yet another referendum, hoping that this time the people will have changed their minds and vote not to leave the tyrannical EU.

If these MPs, who masquerade as believers in democracy, are successful in overturning the democratic choice of 17.4 million of our citizens, they will never be forgiven by the people and they will make our so called Mother of Parliaments a laughing stock the world over.

When the next election is called, I have no doubt the retribution against these Remain scoundrels will manifest itself in masses of them being deselected or defeated.

Hopefully, as a result of their shocking arrogance, they will lose not only their fantastic salaries but also their other financial benefits.

Soon we will see those MPs who have scorned the opinion of the common people pay the price for thinking that we, who voted Leave, are either simple-minded – or simply do not deserve true democracy.

From: Ian Oglesby, Stamford Bridge, York.

IT appears that there is only one way to rectify the unacceptable position where the majority of MPs no longer represent the people.

The ‘Remain’ actions of civil servants, the Bank of England, President Obama and members of the political class trying to protect their ‘golden goose’ must be deplored.

The EU has kept quiet about its aims in respect of the EU army, EU police, Napoleonic Law and the elimination of individual states, while dictating a deal which would keep the UK under EU rule.

The Customs Union, blocking UK world trade, must be ruled out, and the transition period has inherent dangers for the UK which must not pour money into a patently failing venture, either before or after the trade deal which Brussels condescends to offer.

From: PJ Doyle, Ackworth Road, Pontefract.

THE majority of English votes cast in the referendum were in favour of regaining our sovereignty and leaving the European Union run by unelected bureaucrats in Brussels.

Some politicians in the British government, it would seem mainly from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, do not want the people of England, who are also the majority of Britons, to have their freedom from the EU (William Wallace, The Yorkshire Post, January 21).

English taxpayers are the main source of funding for the United Kingdom, but are the last consideration of the British Government when it comes to provision of funding for England.

It would seem to me that the best course of action is for England to regain its freedom from the catastrophic rule of British politicians at the same time as regaining our freedom from the EU,

From: Ian Carthew, Furness Drive, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield.

THE Wakefield District voted by a majority of 66 to 33 per cent to leave the corrupt EU.

Our three Labour MPs, Yvette Cooper, Mary Creagh and Jon Trickett, have disrespected that vote. Therefore, as they don’t represent the views of the Wakefield electorate, they should be deselected.

We voted to leave, not for a deal. Labour will lose out if they don’t respect the wishes of the people.

From: A White, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

WHY all the fuss and discussion, you’ve not been taking notice of your masters?

1. “Democracy is getting in the way of the EU” – European Commission.

2. “It is certain that the time of independent nation states is over” – Gerhard Schroder.

3. “I can never understand why ordinary people are against a single European state, after all it’s nothing to do with them” – Helmut Schmidt.

So, British people, shut up and do as you are told – or else?

From: T Marston, Cambridge Street, Otley.

SO Theresa May seems to be out of options, does she not? Another referendum will only give the same result because the EU mob have only shown their true colours and surely no one will be crazy enough to want Jeremy Corbyn in charge.

The only PM who understood Europe was Winston Churchill.

From: Barrie Crowther, Walton, Wakefield.

TO keep all things equal, Caroline Flint MP is absolutely right by saying if no deal is off the table, then Remain should also be off. Will Remainers accept this? Don’t hold your breath.

Star perky for Parky

From: Edward Grainger, Nunthorpe, Middlesbrough.

Actress Carol Channing (The Yorkshire Post, obituaries, January 19) was yet another celebrity who appeared as a guest on Sir Michael Parkinson’s talk show, displaying her outsized personality on the small screen.

Remembered chiefly for her long-starring role in the musical Hello Dolly, delighting Broadway audiences in almost 5,000 performances, our own Barnsley-born “Parky” added her name to a cast of many hundreds from his interviewing career.

Carol Channing appeared on the show with Terry Wogan on September 29, 1979 and was an instant hit with her larger-than-life personality, much admired by all viewers.