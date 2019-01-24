YP Letters: Second referendum on Brexit is already past its sell-by date

From: John Cole, Oakroyd Terrace, Baildon, Shipley.

THE 2016 referendum result has exceeded its shelf life.

What in the UK was a Leave population in 2016 is now (on all polling evidence) a Remain population. Opinion has shifted and a new vote would result in 55 to 45 per cent in favour of Remain.

The 2016 referendum was deliberately set up as “advisory only”. There is Parliamentary evidence for this.

The Government was not obligated to run with the outcome and indeed, if the result was going to be mandatory, a super-majority requirement (e.g 66 per cent in favour for change to take place) would have been written in (Tom Richmond, The Yorkshire Post, January 19).

From: David Craggs, Goldthorpe, South Yorkshire.

JUST for a change, let’s have some honesty from the millions who voted to leave the EU and who have been adamant throughout that they knew exactly what they voted for. I wonder how many had the slightest idea that the biggest problem of all would be on the Irish border?

What is even more worrying is the fact that so many MPs of all parties apparently weren’t aware that it would be a problem as well. Had they done so, their minds would have been made up a long time ago on how the problem would be solved.

Things could then have moved to other problems such as how the daily movement of thousands of lorries across the Channel would take place. It is beyond belief that so many of those who represent us in Parliament have been totally ignorant of the various problems, when we the public were expected to be au fait with them.

From: John Hein, Edinburgh.

CAN the Windrush applicants (The Yorkshire Post, January 22) get their fees back too?

Promises and privatisation

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.

WE once again face a catalogue of broken railway promises.

Can new Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Transport, Harrogate MP Andrew Jones, improve this? With Chris Grayling in what passes for overall control, this seems unlikely. It is increasingly claimed that the UK has both the most inadequate and most expensive public transport in Europe. Even Mr Grayling’s duplicity has not been able to come up with a challenge to that.

We also appear to have the worst road conditions.

The connection seems obvious; but not to Westminster. They continue to peddle the 30-year myth about the joys of privatisation and competition – ‘better services; lower prices’ – as we were conned into believing.

I recently learned that for one adult and a child, a ‘single’ bus fare from Harrogate to Ripon costs £10.45. Despite the state of the roads, will this sort of thing get more of us out of our cars?

On the plus side, unlike so many others, at least that service still exists.

From: Ron Savege, Harrogate.

OUR MP, Andrew Jones, has advised that only seven per cent of journeys start and end externally – 93 per cent therefore start or end in Harrogate. This information comes from a study by traffic consultants WSP.

Given that our MP and the majority of councillors are against the external relief road options, why is more time and money being wasted pursuing these options? What is the point?

The science of climate change

From: Professor Piers Forster, Director, Priestley International Centre for Climate, University of Leeds.

AS a physicist, climate scientist and Harrogate resident, I respond to recent correspondence by pointing out that the sun is most definitely not the cause of the changes in climate and extremes of weather the world is currently witnessing.

Myself and colleagues are continually monitoring many aspects of climate including the sun’s output in detail. Our instruments do not lie, fossil fuel emissions are the dominant cause of global warming and directly implicated in the increase of flooding, heatwaves, species extinction, melting ice caps and sea-level rise. Acting now to reduce emissions is a win-win situation. We can save our environment, create new jobs, benefit the economy and improve the quality of our lives.

Physics doesn’t care about politics. Hopefully the solutions can also cross political divides.

Hedgehog a sad loss

From: Pauline Smithson, Upgang Lane, Whitby.

I MOURN the loss of my hedgehog who lived peacefully in the garden for three or four years. His shelter is now gone, along with the homes of generations of sparrows who lived amongst the old ivy, covering an albeit rickety fence.

This also protected many living plants, creatures and insects from the wild north wind.

Gone too, hacked down with an axe, the little tree and home of the wren. Every living proof of nature: birds, bees, butterflies, frogs, trees, bushes, all gone for concrete, for cars, yachts, garages. It’s not just the rainforests – it’s here, now, next to you and me.

Think bigger

From: Michael W Kilpatrick, St Hilda’s Terrace, Whitby.

I COULD hardly believe my eyes when I read about the potential plans for the former NatWest Bank in Whitby.

How about a new Tourist Information Office on the ground floor with the Citizens Advice Bureau above and other areas converted for office use? At least give us something that will enhance the town and not just another chippy.