YP Letters: Sheffield must have own station on HS2 line

From: Sandra Haith, Bramley, Rotherham.

I HAVE just read the article by Pete Waterman on HS2 and am furious (The Yorkshire Post, February 2).

He purports to know so much about the subject, but it is clear he is nothing more than a rail enthusiast with very little knowledge of the topic.

Pete Waterman: Why I’m backing HS2 to unleash true potential of Yorkshire

He dismisses the efforts of local MPs, councils and action groups who are doing their utmost to ensure that Sheffield City Region is given its fair share of the benefits, which is a station on the high-speed line.

We are currently being offered only a slow spur into Sheffield on old lines, and with no HS2 connection from Sheffield to Leeds.

Hence less capacity, speed and connectivity.

Mr Waterman is obviously oblivious to all this information, since he seems to think HS2 will go to Doncaster.

I am a member of the Bramley Action Group. We are not country bumpkins who do not know what is good for us, but professional people who have been working on this project for almost three years now, alongside our MPs.

We have amassed an incredible amount of information.