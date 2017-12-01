YP Letters: Shining a light on the disease of loneliness

From: Ruthven Urquhart, High Hunsley, Cottingham.

WHAT a wonderfully accurate yet truly sad piece composed by Leeds West MP Rachel Reeves on loneliness and featured in your admirable publication (The Yorkshire Post, November 20).

Let us hope, and pray, that this subject continues to receive as much publicity as possible, and this ongoing and cruel condition may cause us all to help reduce the pain of those we know to be suffering from such an unwelcome problem.

It was Mother Teresa who once said that “the world’s greatest disease was not AIDS or cancer or anything similar – it is loneliness”.

From: Angela Wilcox, Leeming.

I AM sorry for your correspondent Tony Walton who does not cook for himself.

I think ready meals are expensive and often there is enough for two.

I also do not go for pub meals as I am alone.

One feels like a fish out of water. I have cooked for myself for many years, but make myself do it.

Not every evening, sometimes I buy a meat pie!