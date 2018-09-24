YP Letters: Should Theresa May follow the Von Trapps and head for the hills?

From: John Roberts, St John’s Court, St John’s, Wakefield.

I COULD not help noticing that the dinner in Salzburg, after the Theresa May’s somewhat fruitless 10-minute discussion, was on the stage where the Von Trapp children made their final concert in the film The Sound of Music, before making their escape over the mountains into Switzerland.

Could this be a sign of things to come – an escape from the costly oppressive EU with a no-deal arrangement? A certain irony there to say the least, but life is full of irony!

From: John Hall, Pennithorne Avenue, Baildon.

IN the blustery, May-Trump post-truth world, the NHS will get an extra £350m a-week; Northern Irish republicans will delight in becoming merely British again; Thatcherite reforms will continue with the rest of the world clamouring for our services while the foreign-owned cars and few other manufactured goods we produce are hit by tariffs and Chinese copies. Meanwhile, (sorry farmers), we can import any amount of cheap, non-EU food.

No second referendum. You plebs can’t have an informed choice when facts become known but must follow Theresa May, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Boris Johnson. That’s democracy!

From: Dr David Hill, CEO, World Innovation Foundation, Huddersfield.

IT is perfectly clear now that the EU and the leaders of EU 27 just want to make an example of the UK for leaving the European Union and to deter any other nation in doing so. This has all the hallmarks therefore of spoilt brats who take their bat and ball home when one a friends does something they do not like.

But it also shows that France, Germany et al are no different to Trump’s America First doctrine.

With friends like that, who needs enemies?

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

THERESA May’s talks with the EU are not a negotiation. It’s a game of brinkmanship and Mrs May should not panic after the latest snub. The EU wants her to press the panic button. Do what your opponents least want you to do.

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

IF it is left to Transport Secretary Chris Grayling to front up and defend Theresa May’s handling of Brexit in public, this Government – and the Tory party – really are in deep, deep trouble.