YP Letters: Show us what Sheffield trees contract has achieved

From: Anne Fletcher, Stannington.

WE’VE heard and read a lot about Sheffield Council’s plans to improve our roads and plant more trees in the past few years. What I want to know is where exactly are the new trees and improved roads?

As someone who drives around Sheffield a lot, many of the main roads seem to get worse and worse every year. The council have also told us they’re planting new trees, but I’ve not seen one planted in my area. And let’s not forget that this is costing us billions of pounds in the process.

Considering the ‘Streets Ahead’ contract was signed in 2012, isn’t it time we had an update? As such, I’d like Sheffield council to publish a map of the city and show exactly which roads have been improved and where these new trees are.

I’ve got an 18 month old grandson and he’s capable of putting dots and lines on a piece of paper, I’m sure the people responsible for the abysmal state of our roads and footpaths are capable of doing the same (though I could be wrong). Also I’m sure we’d all welcome the site of hoards of Amey staff out on the streets planting the thousands of trees we’re meant to be getting, as opposed to chopping them down.

If they’re not prepared to, let’s remember that in next month’s election (Tom Richmond, The Yorkshire Post, April 7) and get rid of as many of them as possible.

From: Ruth Milsom, Sheffield.

MATTHEW Flinders cites the number of trees already felled as 6,000, and states that a further 17,500 must be chopped down (The Yorkshire Post, April 6).

This is not accurate, and the mistake he has made is liable to cause more alarm and anger than is warranted.

The figure of 17,500 – obtained by protesters following a Freedom of Information request – represents the total number of street trees which might be felled during the course of the contract.

While I am appalled that we are losing so many street trees in Sheffield, and very angry at the way in which the Labour Group has pulled its neck in and refuses to engage meaningfully with protesters, I cannot let this political academic propagate information that is so wildly inaccurate and misleading, especially in an article that tackles a subject of great sensitivity and political importance.

Why bother to vote?

From: Ian Smith, Colston Close, Bradford.

THE result of the AV referendum on electoral reform, only seven years ago, seemed to show that people had little interest in fundamental change, unlike in the EU referendum five years later (Michael Meadowcroft, The Yorkshire Post, April 7).

AV wasn’t ideal, but I still voted ‘Yes’, while my friends and relatives voted for the status quo. Although not particularly interested in politics per se, they always turn out to vote.

With Brexit taking over politics, therefore increasing people’s frustrations – incited by the broadcasters – there’s probably no will to consider such change. In which case a new electoral system may be several years, if not decades away.

The media should encourage turnout, but in spite of the rules, TV and radio are never neutral.

It’s early days for local election campaigning, but I’ve had one leaflet (Labour). Other than showing a picture of the candidate, there’s no information about the man. The leaflet quotes national Labour policy and says Vote Labour – no request to vote for him, and nothing about local needs. If political parties and candidates can’t be bothered to show an interest in us and our localities, as well as listing the individual’s experience and merits, then why should the electorate bother?

From respect to age of fear

From: Barry Foster, High Stakesby, Whitby.

WHAT a thought-provoking article we had from Neil McNicholas (The Yorkshire Post, April 4). It surely gave the majority of us much food for thought.

As one gets older, I find myself reflecting often of my younger days. We were all taught to have some degree of respect for our elders and members of society who earned and deserved respect.

Not so today. We were taught by caring and loving parents to have respect. A little clip round the earhole never did any harm.

My recent visit to a local supermarket during the school holiday was a fearful experience. The behaviour of some of the children was frightening to say the least, and even more so that of the parents seemingly unable to control them.

Society seems to have lost its direction. We also read of six and seven-year-olds attacking teachers. There is no hope if this is allowed to continue.

Quite rightly, television has much to answer for. The weekly soaps have gone down what can only be described as a sinister route.

Who really cares?

Police cuts fuel crime

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

OF course Amber Rudd is going to follow the party line (The Yorkshire Post, April 9) in saying that the savage police funding cuts have not had an effect on the massive rise in stabbings and killings in London.

The Home Secretary values her post and knows full well that any deviation from the line set by Theresa May would result in her being removed. Anyone with half a brain can see that if there are fewer police there will be an increase in crime.

The criminals know that there is less chance of being caught if there are less fewer police to catch them. Mrs May and Ms Rudd can posture all they like, but facts are facts and no amount of political hot air can change them. Thus speaks a former police inspector who has served in cities – and county forces.