YP Letters: ‘Soft Brexit’ is no exit at all from EU’s rules and regulations

From: Dick Spreadbury, Liversedge.

I AM at loss to understand what a soft Brexit actually means. As far as I can tell, it will result in the UK living by the rules and regulations of the EU, not having any input or say in any of them, and for this “privilege” we give them up to £40bn at present.

Where exactly is the exit? So a reminder as to why the majority of ordinary people voted for leaving the EU. It wasn’t that old political football, and Labour’s oft-played trump card, NHS funding. It was immigration and being ruled by a remote, seemingly unaccountable centralised elite.

London-centric policies have been a disaster for the North, but being dictated to by Brussels Eurocrats has been a step too far for too long. We really do have a dysfunctional political system.

From: Dr David Hill, CEO, World Innovation Foundation, Huddersfield.

THE news that David Cameron has been appointed the lead man for the UK-China investment vehicle gives me no confidence that this tax-funded initiative will provide any major benefit for the UK, though most probably a great deal of benefit for China.

I say this as Cameron has no experience of either running a large international trading company or a creative innovative institution. For in the trading world of this century and beyond, it will not be political brains that forge dynamic economies.

The real deal will come from those countries that capture the high technology markets of the future. Unfortunately that is something that politicians do not understand.

Whitehall is there of course, but in reality it is ‘deadwood’ when it comes to advising politicians on how to initiate a dynamic future economy.

From: Don Wood, Howden.

THE Oxford English Dictionary describes the word ‘transition’ as “the process or a period of changing from one state or condition to another”.

The terms set out by the EU for our transition period of two years are, we are told, to remain in the single market, the customs union, under the jurisdiction of the ECJ and to accept freedom of movement and all new EU laws and diktats without having any say what so ever and that we cannot make any new trade agreements in this time.

Therefore there is no way that this can be called a transitional period.

If the Prime Minister and the Government accept this EU nonsense, they are fools.