YP Letters: Speaking up for high standards in our NHS

From: PL Taylor, Milner Street, Lockwood, Huddersfield.

ONE reads of many adverse complaints regarding the National Health Service. I could not disagree more.

Recently I attended an appointment at the Huddersfield Royal Infirmary (a very busy hospital).

I was collected from my home by ambulance and saw my consultant who was extremely polite, courteous and helpful. I was then returned home, all within one hour in total.

If captains of industry and commerce emulate this example, this country will be the top dog on the world’s stage of manufacturing, design, innovation, efficiency and quality of output.

From: Neil Richardson, Kirkheaton.

DR Nagpaul’s NHS vision (The Yorkshire Post, May 30) repeats the mantra of a ‘more integrated NHS’ and calls for a ‘joined-up approach’.

Opaque phrases like these have been circulated for some time, but are they a solution or likely to make things worse?

Do staff want to be integrated? And should debate around a potential joined-up approach for local hospitals make participants in the new BMA project on community care proceed with caution?