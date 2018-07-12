YP Letters: Sporting woes over boring play at World Cup

From: David Downs, Sandal, Wakefield.

I DO not wish to appear unpatriotic but watching the current England team play has been like watching paint dry; this modern style of football is so dull.

For 75 per cent of the time, one can only call it “walking football” of the type which is currently being promoted to the over-60s as a way of keeping fit.

I cannot understand why current supporters of football would spend thousands of pounds on travel and match tickets to watch a team of 20-year-olds who play like semi-geriatrics.

Maybe I am just old school.

From: F Joeyard, Toronto Place, Leeds.

HAVING expected to be entertained by the talented skills from world class players throughout this World Cup, regretfully the matches have been marred by despicable, crippling fouls which were not dealt with adequately.

If red cards had been shown justifiably, certain teams would have been quite depleted.

So who referees the refs? I suggest they need to clean up the game, and let the skills show through.

Well done to the England team, however, who are deserving of the highest accolades.