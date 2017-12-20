YP Letters: Stop arguing about Brexit and make the best of decision

From: Thomas Jefferson, Batty Lane, Howden.

THE comments of Labour’s Rebecca Long-Bailey on the BBC’s Question Time in Barnsley must surely help to put the final pieces of the jigsaw in place for those still forlornly campaigning to defeat Brexit.

The Shadow Business Secretary re-stated that Labour do not favour holding a further referendum on Brexit. This means there will not be one.

It would be nice to think that, as the old year moves to a close, we could leave behind the futile arguments over whether Brexit is going to happen and instead have a constructive debate about the best way of ensuring that our democracy is fully restored to us.

From: John Turley, Dronfield Woodhouse.

IT was inevitable that hard Brexiteers like D Wood (The Yorkshire Post, December 14) would denounce Theresa May’s attempt to reach a sensible future arrangement with the EU, calling it a betrayal of democracy.

When will these people realise that they do not, and never have represented, the views of the majority of people in this country? Not all of the 17.4 million, who for whatever reasons voted ‘Leave’, share his personal views on the EU.

From: M Whitehead, Chapel Allerton, Leeds.

RATHER than the UK paying billions to extract ourselves from the EU, we should be receiving payment from them for helping to rid Europe of the Nazis at great cost – both in lives and financially. We borrowed a huge amount to see this through, all of which has now been repaid.

So, Messrs Tusk, Juncker and Barnier, cough up or shut up.

From: John G Davies, Alma Terrace, East Morton, Keighley.

I WOULD suggest that Nick Martinek is using the wrong tense (The Yorkshire Post, December 16). We “have” been duped. The promise of £350m per week for the NHS being the most obvious piece of disinformation that may have contributed to people voting to leave.

From: Coun Tim Mickleburgh (Lab), Grimsby.

WHY are Labour so EU-friendly? Supporting a predominantly capitalist organisation that would impede any future socialist government is not what I’d expect from Jeremy Corybn, who ought to ignore his backbenchers and get in line with the 17 million voters in favour of withdrawal.