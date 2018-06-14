YP Letters: Stranded by triathlon road closures

From: Margot Malinow, Roundhay, Leeds.

Another fine weekend and another road blockage. Leeds Triathlon, like the Tour de Yorkshire, brings fame and honour to the city, but be fair, it is a city, not a playground. And that city is full of people who still need to do their daily tasks – like my carers without whom I am stranded in my nightie until they arrive to wash and dress me.

On a previous occasion I had a Sunday morning appointment for a scan at LGI and turned up, only to find that most of the staff and patients had been unable to get there, and there was just me and my technician. He was dreading the thought of his return journey when his shift ended. My own return taxi was the high spot of my week as I saw areas of the city I didn’t know existed, and it was like a mini Cooks’ Tour.

Is it beyond the talents of someone on the council to map a route which doesn’t impact on the rest of the city, and advise everyone who might be affected?

How abut a hotline for people making enquiries about access? Come on, Leeds, someone must be able to resolve this dilemma.

GP mergers cost patients

From: Tim Mickleburgh, Boulevard Avenue, Grimsby,

I was interested to see the letter from Dr Richard Vautrey (The Yorkshire Post, June 11) about cuts to the number of GP practices. Another worrying trend has been the merger of practices into larger medical centres.

This has meant many people are no longer within walking distance of their local surgery, and the lack of buses to get them there has led to an increase in the number of vulnerable adults being forced to get a taxi.

Hardly ideal if you are on a low income, is it?

Break the grip of London

From: Gordon Lawrence, Sheffield.

THE LIKELY extension of Heathrow will cause more haemorrhaging of vital investment that the North, particularly Yorkshire, so badly needs. The clear necessity to reduce the budget deficit means our current GDP is unable to provide the dreamland resources for all our regional infrastructure demands, regardless of all the claims from the Labour party.

The vast sums promised for Heathrow and HS2, the latter only of marginal benefit for Yorkshire, will be a clear factor in worsening the predicament of the North, in spite of all the sweet talk that is aimed in our direction from Westminster.

I quite understand that the capital in any country has to function efficiently but, in the UK, the economic and political centralising forces of gravity, are so powerful and entrenched that the provinces, especially the North, are rendered almost impotent in fulfilling their potential, which weakens the whole edifice of our economy.

What is required is hard money, insight and vision based on a genuine and profound belief in the North’s undoubted promise that a fairer and fundamental redistribution of resources will bring in the long run. This, of course, has been the continual theme song of The Yorkshire Post.

What my romantic nature would love to see is a massive investment into the Doncaster/Sheffield Airport project and a tunnel through the Pennines, under the A57, to forge a link between Manchester and Yorkshire. Schemes like these would weaken the magnetism of London and break the inertia holding back the North and Yorkshire. But I already sense that my slide into romanticism will all end, as usual, just north of Watford Gap.

Spot fines are bad law

From: Hugh Rogers, Ashby.

FOR A motorist to be fined for passing a cyclist “too closely” – whatever that means – the incident would have to be witnessed by a police officer. Mere allegations by the cyclist and/or bystanders would not be sufficient. The police officer witnessing an incident could then caution the alleged offender under existing motoring law relating to careless, reckless or dangerous driving.

So-called “on the spot fines”, are fundamentally bad law – those fined could later claim that they had confessed under duress and obtain restitution.

Honey is a hayfever cure

From: Alex Gillies, Leeds.

I’M A great believer in old wives’ tales and remedies are top of the list. Springtime is the season that kicks off the allergies, with hay fever sufferers the biggest casualties.

With no cure as such, there are the old-fashioned remedies to combat the distress of sore eyes, runny noses and a generally run-down feeling. Having your bedroom and work place well-ventilated is a good start.

Honeybees are the answer in your immunity to the many types of pollen and nectar that you breathe in every day and night. Source a beekeeper within a five-mile radius of your home and place an order for a regular supply of honey. One teaspoon of local honey at bedtime will grow your immune system.

Taken in warm milk or hot water each night it will clear the sinuses and ease the tickly coughs to begin a good night’s sleep. In the wintertime, switch to mixing honey in your porridge and slice in a banana – your immune system will be ready to fend off the springtime onslaught.

Split on Brexit

From: Nigel Boddy, Fife Road, Darlington.

LABOUR’s great strategy now for dealing with Brexit is to abstain on all the forthcoming votes. Doesn’t this show the Labour party is every bit as divided as the Tories over Brexit?