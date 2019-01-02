YP Letters: Stricter laws needed against hunt saboteurs

From: Paul Morley, Ribblesdale Estate, Long Preston, Skipton.

LABOUR promises to make the Hunting Act tougher. Great idea but typical Labour getting the wrong end of the stick again.

The laws need toughening up against hunt saboteurs.

These people are more interested in disrupting people who they believe are ‘toffs’ than real animal welfare.

If they were causing the same aggravation and violence whilst covering their faces with masks in city centres protesting about anything else, they would be arrested in large numbers.

It’s high time this happened in the countryside when people are pursuing the legal pastime of trail hunting with hounds, as they should be able to do so without these thoughtless morons frightening the horses.

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

INSTEAD of pontificating about hunting, shouldn’t Labour be explaining the party’s Brexit policy? Or is Jeremy Corbyn secretly hoping, like the rest of the country, that he never becomes Prime Minister? I’m beginning to wonder...