YP Letters: Successful year of making a big difference in the Yorkshire Dales

From: David Sharrod, Chief Executive, Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust.

ON behalf of Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust (YDMT), I would like to say a big thank you to the many individuals, businesses and partner organisations who have supported our charitable work over the last 12 months. 2018 was a very busy year for as we continued to help to protect and enhance the people, landscape and wildlife of the Yorkshire Dales and surrounding areas.

We helped 1,254 primary school children discover not only where their food comes from but their local landscape, and the history and heritage of the Dales.

More than £30,000 was awarded to 25 projects that benefit local people and help bring communities together across the area. Reverb Youth has received funding to provide local film nights for children across Upper Wharfedale and Clapham Development Association secured funds to produce visitor information panels around the village for example. Also, 1,521 people were given respite and inspirational learning opportunities in the Dales, helping them to overcome challenges such as obesity, mental health and loneliness.

We were delighted that our work with refugees and asylum seekers was recognised on a national level by being awarded the Sheikh Abdullah Award for Intercultural Dialogue at the #No2H8Crime Awards in London. These awards celebrate the ‘‘upstanders’’ in society who tackle hatred, intolerance and prejudice.

One of the highlights of that outreach programme was our Malhamdale residential where local people welcomed refugees and asylum seekers living in Leeds into their rural community to relax, form friendships and enjoy the great outdoors.

Stories in Stone, a four-year programme of community and heritage projects based around the Ingleborough area, reached its halfway point and is continuing to progress well. We also planted 77,535 trees to create 34 new woodlands – many planted by disadvantaged groups, young people, volunteers and local businesses.

All this work, and much more, could not be possible without the help from our partners and supporters.

We’d like to say a special thank you to staff and players of People’s Postcode Lottery who have raised an incredible £2,076,332 over the last 10 years for the YDMT.

This fantastic long-term, flexible funding allows us to continue to deliver inspirational projects that make a big difference in the Dales.