YP Letters: Support for social care is desperately needed

From: Mike Padgham, Chair, Independent Care Group, Eastfield, Scarborough.

WITH the delay of the Green Paper on social care until the autumn, the 1.2m people currently living without the care they need have again been betrayed.

As the Green Paper will be merely the start of the process, it is likely to be well into 2019 or even beyond before we see any efforts to tackle the social care crisis.

And in that time more care homes will close, more home care providers will stop delivering contracts and more and more people will stop getting the support they rely upon.

Just another sad and dismal chapter in the history of social care which has seen at least 13 commissions, reviews, White and Green papers and consultations in the past 17 years alone.

Wonderful news for the NHS with an extra £20bn heading its way, but unless it is matched by better support for social care, it will be a waste of time. We know that £3bn a year will be spent keeping people in hospital beds because there is no social care package available.

A generation ago in 1997, Tony Blair said he didn’t want children “brought up in a country where the only way pensioners can get long-term care is by selling their home”. Some 21 years later, things have only got worse.