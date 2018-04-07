YP Letters: Technology fanning flame of hatred

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.

ANDREW Vine certainly speaks for me in his condemnation of “the obscenity that is anti-Semitism” (The Yorkshire Post, April 3). Given the wealth of evidence – film and accounts from survivors – it is impossible to comprehend how any reasonable being can deny the Holocaust, but we are not dealing with reasonable beings.

That this seems to have gained a hold in the Labour Party must surely be a sinister threat, but are other parties completely free from this taint?

Is anti-Semitism more deep-rooted than ever, or is it simply that today’s technology enables Andrew’s “hate-filled halfwits” to come together, spewing out bile and pressing ‘send’ without anyone knowing who they are?

Any mention of control would be deemed to threaten freedom of speech, but isn’t ‘control’ what editors of decent papers have exercised for decades?

Andrew reminds us that Leeds is “home to one of the largest Jewish communities in the country”. Over the last two centuries, that community has contributed hugely to creating the city we know and enjoy today. M&S, Burtons and countless names long gone are part of the Leeds DNA – commercially, culturally, politically and socially.

Thatcher’s real legacy

From: John G Davies, Alma Terrace, East Morton, Keighley.

ONCE more Bernard Ingham (The Yorkshire Post, April 4) attempts to perpetuate the Margaret Thatcher myth.

Her “housewifely economics” included reigning over two major recessions. Record unemployment, about 12 per cent. Interest rates at a record 17 per cent, leading to 75,000 repossessions. Record spending as a percentage of GDP.

Selling off council houses, which has put many of them into the hands of private landlords and led to the current housing problems. Add to those an increasing inequality with poverty rising from 13 to 22 per cent. There’s enough there to sink a battleship, though I suppose the Thatcher legend is made of sterner stuff.

Folly that risks war

From: Dr David Hill, CEO, World Innovation Foundation, Huddersfield.

IS it no wonder that there are wars, with our political elite getting things wrong time and time again?

The latest brinkmanship with Russia is a case in point where there was no unequivocal evidence, just like the war with Iraq, where the former did not have WMDs as we all know now. But it never stopped Tony Blair and George W Bush starting an illegal war that was not authorised by the UN. If we don’t watch out, eventually we shall have a war like no other in the history of humanity through the sheer stupidity of our politicians.

Paying price of potholes

From: Brian Sturdy, Honley, Holmfirth.

MIGHT I suggest that a further £10m could be claimed for the repair of potholes on top of the £10m the Government is providing, from the utility services for levelling up their inspection covers in the roads?

Even when roads have been resurfaced, there is always a dip around these covers, and as these companies make millions of pounds’ profit, surely they should accept responsibility for their part in maintaining our roads?

Fond memory of star Bill

From: Ruthven Urquhart, Cottingham.

I WAS much saddened to learn of the death of that huge character and superb actor Bill Maynard – yet somewhat “heartened” to see the wonderful photo of him so prominent and deservedly positioned on your front page (The Yorkshire Post, March 31).

My parents retired to a cottage in Goathland (Aidensfield) in 1972 and our dear mother, who had featured in several Goathland and Whitby am-dram productions, was one of the very first extras to be employed by the excellent Heartbeat team.

She adored Bill and often spoke of the great kindness and genuine gratitude he constantly showered towards my mum and her fellow local extras.

Protect our 999 staff

From: Shaun Kavanagh, Leeds.

AS a retired police officer with first-hand experience of being assaulted, no member of the emergency services should have to go to work in fear (The Yorkshire Post, April 3).

They should simply not have to go through that thought process. Top-level action is required now to ensure protection for those very important members of our society.

Taking flight

From: Barrie Crowther, Walton, Wakefield.

FANTASTIC news for Yorkshire fliers if the expansion of Doncaster/Sheffield Airport materialises. With one of the longest runways in Europe. it should become a serious competitor to Manchester and the overrated Leeds Bradford Airport. Looking forward to the start of long-haul flights.

Needless jam

From: Hilary Andrews, Leeds.

RETURNING from Bridlington on Easter Monday, I was held up in four miles of traffic waiting to cross Stamford Bridge. When we finally got over the bridge, there were three cars waiting to go the opposite way. Surely, in this day and age, a computer could work out traffic volume and adjust the lights accordingly?