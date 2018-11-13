YP Letters: Thank you for exceptional Armistice coverage

From: Jonny Hick, York Place, Harrogate.

I’D like to congratulate you on your exceptional coverage this week of the Armistice anniversary. I’ve read every article in every national newspaper over the period but have most enjoyed The Yorkshire Post at its best because of the localisation – each story well researched and written.

I particularly enjoyed Dan Jarvis’s perspective from the unique viewpoint of both a politician and former soldier (November 9). Dan happens to be my former neighbour – a very fine man. The highlight of everything I’ve read in the week, however, has been Andrew Vine’s Saturday Essay (November 10). So moving, so touching, so poignant. It had me in tears as I related to every word.

My own paternal grandfather, Major Ben Hick, from Baildon, won the MC in the trenches in 1917 and was killed in the D-Day landings in 1944, aged 46, on his way to take charge of Caen, the Allies’ first strategic target.

He was lost at sea so my granny never had chance to bury him – always hoping that maybe he’d come home. In 2009, I took my son Ben and my parents on a tour of Belgium and France with a war guide to retrace my grandfather’s footsteps in both wars.

The highlight on the last day was seeing something none of us knew existed – a memorial in Bayeux to the 1,847 men who lost their lives at sea in the landings.

Major Ben was the most senior officer on the roll. We all cried and, for my Dad, it was closure. He was just nine when he lost his father. As several of your commentators have said, most of us have a family story from one or both wars, making this an incredibly important and emotional Remembrance Day.

Lest we forget.

Thank you The Yorkshire Post. You’ve reminded me how lucky we are to have you – as no other county has. I will long remember your contribution to this anniversary. Your writers should be very proud. They clearly put their hearts as well as their words into each article.

From: SB Oliver, Churchill Grove, Heckmondwike.

I USUALLY watch the nightly press preview of tomorrow’s daily national newspapers on Sky TV after 10.30pm – it is then repeated two more times at 11.30pm and 12.30am. All the front pages are shown with discussions about various political and current issues.

On Friday night (November 9) The Yorkshire Post for November 10 was included with very favourable comments on the full page graphic as the best Remembrance depiction for the day. This is the first time I have seen The Yorkshire Post featured on the programme and congratulations are in order to “Yorkshire’s National Newspaper”.

Vital role of train guards

From: Mark Burnwood, Carlisle Street, Sheffield.

ON several Saturdays in the run-up to Christmas, the RMT will be taking industrial action to protest against plans by Northern to remove guards from trains. The main reason this is being done is to save a few quid, which is wrong when you consider the much bigger savings which could be found by renationalising the rail network and scrapping franchising.

The removal of guards would make accessibility for disabled people travelling by train a nightmare; I understand that some disabled passengers on Southern, where many trains have drivers only, have been left stranded. Guards also help people who are victims of crime.

It is also crazy to want to remove guards from trains when there are increasing numbers of assaults and sexual assaults on the rail network.

People matter on railways

From: Bob Swallow, Townhead Avenue, Settle.

ON Saturday, there were no trains at all on the Settle to Carlisle line. The management who have previously operated two trains each way on a Saturday over many weeks have it seems had enough.

Christmas is approaching and Saturday is a prime time for visiting Leeds, Bradford or Carlisle. Don’t mention bus substitution, it is a dirty word.

Most folks will be aware that Northern is not the master on its own house over this issue, it being a condition of the franchise from HM Government that a proportion of trains (I believe 50 per cent) be operated on a one man basis. Clearly this is proving to be a nightmare and travellers are increasingly at risk. One thing is paramount. People matter. It is time this is recognised.

True price of river barrier

From: John Goodman, Grove Close, Beverley.

I WAS pleased to read Peter Hyde’s support for a Humber Barrier (The Yorkshire Post, November 6), and note his concern that its cost would prevent its construction.

The present policy of raising the banks around the Humber to protect against a tidal surge has already cost well over £1bn, and costs continue to increase. For this large sum of money all we get is “improved flood defences”.

If the banks fail, the losses could exceed over £30bn. The question is not “can we afford a Humber barrier?” but “can we afford to not have a Humber barrier?”

Time to arise, Sir Dickie

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

DICKIE Bird has made a contribution to the new neo-natal unit in Barnsley (The Yorkshire Post, November 9). He has given much of his monies to Yorkshire County Cricket Club and various charities. Just when is he going to be given a knighthood by the Queen? Surely he deserves it more than civil servants and businessmen such as Sir Philip Green?