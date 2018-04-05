YP Letters: The case against ‘ageing’ Brexit voters is easily dismissed

From: Robert Bottamley, Thorn Road, Hedon.

JOHN Van der Gucht (The Yorkshire Post, March 31) concludes a bogus, three- part case against the validity of the Brexit referendum by anticipating an attack in response. It would be perverse to see him disappointed.

First, he objects to Brexit voters who invoke democracy in support of their cause, accusing them of ignoring the 52-48 per cent outcome of the referendum. This is mere nonsense. In fact, it is Mr Van der Gucht and his friends who would like to do that.

Second, your correspondent serves up a familiar red herring; namely that those who voted to leave the EU are ‘ageing’. But even if this were true, what has it to do with the legitimacy of the referendum result? The electorate was what it was at the time of the ballot.

Third, he reminds us that the United Kingdom is a representative democracy, not a nation governed by plebiscite. And he is right. But the inconvenient fact here ignored is that, in this case, our MPs chose to have the question of EU membership decided by referendum. And having done so, they cannot now disregard the result because they don’t like it.

From: Peter Short, Rotherham.

HOW many insults can the Remainders dream up? John Van der Gucht attacks Leave voters for being “ageing”.

When will people accept the democratic referendum vote to leave the EU was because we did not like the free-spending ways of unelected officials within the EU? Also we did not want to be bounced in to joining the single currency, or have even more unnecessary regulation and diktats. It was also because we wanted our democratically-elected MPs to be answerable to us, the British people.

From: Don Wood, Howden.

JOHN Van der Gucht is very wrong when he states we have a lot to lose with Brexit. The only thing we have to lose by leaving the EU is being ruled by unelected foreign nonentities like Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker.

On the other hand we have much to gain, not only self-government but a whole world of trading opportunities. If the Remainers do not like the idea of a free, independent, sovereign state they are quite free to go and live in the EU dictatorship.

There are about three million Eastern Europeans who seem to prefer living in Britain so they obviously don’t think the EU is that great, do they?