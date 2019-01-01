YP Letters: Theresa May deceiving UK by pushing ahead with her flawed Brexit deal

From: Mr TW Dixon, Goole.

THERESA May is deceiving the UK by stating that the ‘draft withdrawal agreement’ recently negotiated with the EU is in the national interest.

She has continually said that it will restore control of its borders to the UK, as well as control of its laws, its money and give freedom to make trade deals with the rest of the world.

What she does not say is that the UK will obtain none of these things until it leaves the customs union (or implementation or transitional arrangement). Moreover, under the agreement, the UK will not be in a position to leave the customs union until the final trade deal with the EU has been negotiated.

Since each of the 27 member states of the EU will have a veto over the final deal, the UK will have to accede to the demands of any and every one of them. An example of this is that France could dictate its own terms of its right of entry into UK waters for fishing.

Far from being a good deal for the UK, it is a total surrender of sovereignty and puts her in the position of a ‘vassal state’ being totally subjugated to the EU,

In this context, the Irish border question is totally irrelevant. Even without it, the UK would still be in the same situation.

If ratified by Parliament, this treaty could go down in history as one of the worst deals the British Isles has ever entered into.

From: John Cole, Oakroyd Terrace, Baildon, Shipley.

BY what authority does Theresa May tell the country that it cannot have a “People’s Vote”?

The negotiations to agree a Withdrawal Agreement with the EU 27 have been an extended car crash and has resulted in an outcome that has little support in the Commons or beyond.

Indeed YouGov, the polling organisation, carried out a survey which found that opinion in the country is 41 per cent for leaving the EU on Mrs May’s terms and 59 per cent for staying in the EU if those are the terms on offer.

An 18 percentage point lead for Remain.

Things have changed dramatically since June 2016. Many older “Leave” voters have dropped off the electoral register whilst the latter has been joined by over two million young voters, 87 per cent of whom would vote “Remain” in any future referendum.

Voters are now much better informed about what is involved in this issue than they were 30 months ago.

Under these circumstances, by what authority does Mrs May seek to deny the country a “People’s Vote”?