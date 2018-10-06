YP Letters: Theresa May has shown her steel – and what’s the alternative?

From: Janet Berry, Barfield, Hambleton.

WHATEVER you think of Theresa May, she is an extremely strong woman. She has had Donald Tusk, Michel Barnier and Jean-Claude Juncker treating her with disdain.

Theresa May dances onto the stage at the Tory conference.

She has been disrespected by Tusk offering her cake without cherries and Boris Johnson running through a cornfield – how childish.

She has been continually stabbed in the back by Ministers wanting her job and the constant sniping by Anna Soubry who cannot get over the fact that she was sacked as a Minister. Not before time in my opinion.

Everyone seems to be plotting against her, but who is fit to replace her? I like Jacob Rees-Mogg, but he is probably too posh for most people. Boris is a character, but not fit to run a country.

As for the rest, Michael Gove, Philip Hammond and the like, no. The alternative is John McDonnell and the quietly menacing Jeremy Corbyn – no, no, no.

We are all heartily sick of Brexit, but now is the time to get behind Theresa May and get on with it. She is strong, honest and self-effacing which is more than you can say for most of her Cabinet. She is a terrible dancer, but at least she can laugh at herself which is endearing.

In my opinion she is the best person to lead our country. How many women do you know could have coped with all the pressure and criticism piled upon her? Apart from the late, great Margaret Thatcher, I cannot think of anyone.

From: Mr SB Oliver, Churchill Grove, Heckmondwike.

NEIL McNicholas wrote that Remoaners were “clutching at straws” with flimsy examples of possible consequences such as suspended bus and coach services and people not being able to travel with pets (The Yorkshire Post, October 1).

I’ve got an even better, more flimsy, example of their really daft reasoning. Last week, on BBC’s Question Time, one of the panellists was Ayesha Hazarika, referred to as a “comedian”.

Her reasoning for wanting a second referendum was because since the referendum “about one million people had passed away and also one million young people have since now turned 18”.

So what? That was then, this is now. She had me laughing – without even cracking a joke.

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

NOTE to Theresa May, Don’t give up the day job for Strictly Come Dancing. Who else could do your job?