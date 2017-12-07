YP Letters: Theresa May must go if we want to win back the initiative on Brexit

From: Paul Rouse, Main Street, Sutton upon Derwent, York.

ONLY one thing was ever going to foul up Brexit, and it was politics. Knowing that, the Government had plenty of time to decide what we wanted to achieve, what we were going to offer in return and what we would do if we didn’t get it.

Instead, we had a pointless and ultimately disastrous election, and a cave-in on the negotiations agenda which now means that we must resolve thorny problems like Ireland before we can even begin to discuss trade. The weakness that has shown is now being exploited by every politician who wants a headline that makes them look tough.

In addition to the EU negotiators, we have Northern Ireland, Southern Ireland, Malta, France, Scotland and Wales telling us what they want and don’t want, plus opportunistic Labour politicians out to make as much mischief as possible.

Theresa May is a busted flush, and must be replaced by someone with the steel to take back the initiative. Every single one of the countries who seem to be setting themselves against us, and by us it seems that I must mean England, has an Achilles heel, and we should tread on it – now!

From: Don Wood, Howden.

DOES James Bovington (The Yorkshire Post, November 30) seriously believe that culture in this country will die because we are leaving the EU?

It is not the European Capital of Culture anyway, as it would appear that you have to be in the EU to qualify and nearly half the countries in Europe are not in the EU. This excludes some fantastic cities like Moscow, St Petersburg and Odessa to name just a few. The EU is not Europe.

From: Granville Stockdale, Hardwick Street, Hull.

I NOTE recent comments regarding Brexit, Theresa May and so on. By nature, I am not a Conservative voter. However, I believe Theresa May is doing a good job under difficult circumstances.

The alternative? Read a book, which the young and politically naive already have done so. It is called Jeremy’s Adventures in Wonderland.

From: Phyllis Capstick, Hellifield, Skipton.

HOW long is it going to take to sort out the Ireland border issue? Both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland do not want any more borders, and rightly so. Is it so difficult to have border checks out of both at the point of departure to the UK?