YP Letters: Theresa May’s difficult job not helped by Laura Kuenssberg and BBc snideness

From: Judith Hubbard, Totley Rise, Sheffield.

THANK you for your Editorial (The Yorkshire Post, February 3) regarding the disgraceful interview by Laura Kuenssberg with Theresa May in China.

I agree that our Prime Minister, who is trying to do such a difficult job, should be treated with far more respect to help her succeed.

This country has never deal with the complexities of Brexit before and Theresa May has to find a way.

Laura Kuenssberg has been getting more contemptuous and has included snide and undermining comments in her news reports over the last weeks.

From: John Hall, Baildon.

LIKE most of those eligible to vote in the UK, I did not vote for Brexit.

The more that the Prime Minister insists that “the British People”, (of which I am one), voted for Brexit, the more I am convinced that she is totally unfit to lead or negotiate a Brexit deal – either one acceptable to the majority or one at all.

From: Hilary Andrews, Leeds.

OF course Theresa May is right in saying that EU citizens arriving in the UK after 2019 should not expect to enjoy the same rights as those who come here before.