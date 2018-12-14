YP Letters: Theresa May’s selfish decision to duck Brexit vote

From: Derek Barker, Withernsea.

IT would seem to me that the meaningful Parliamentary vote on Theresa May’s Brexit deal is only meaningful if Theresa May can win it. I suspect that the suspension of the vote has more to do with the Prime Minister trying to protect her own position in trying to preserve her political career.

I have voted in every election, both national and local, since I was 18 and I am now going on for 64. If we do not end up leaving the EU with or without a deal, I will never vote again.

From: Derrick Bond, Leeds.

THE fact that Dominic Grieve said that MPs are ‘taking back control’ proves that politicians never had any intention of implementing the views of the electorate.

These people seem to think they have a divine right to know better than the 17.4 million people who voted to leave. If the Remainers get a second vote because the voters are deemed to have got it wrong the first time, can Spurs keep playing Arsenal until they win? I am ashamed to have this self-centred lot running our country – we deserve better.

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.

BACK in 2016, David Cameron effectively launched HMS Brexit. In triumph she set forth, once more to conquer the seas of Imperial history. There were signals – “watch out; icebergs approaching”. The response was “this ship’s unsinkable – carry on dancing”. Where is Mr Cameron now? Dare we hope that has entered a monastery under a rigidly enforced vow of silence?

From: Dai Woosnam, Grimsby.

IT is now clear to me that Theresa May always planned to sell us Brexiteers down the river. Probably even before she threw her hat in the ring to become Prime Minister. Shame on her.

From: David M Loxley, Pickering.

HOW kind of the European Court of Justice to allow us to cancel our Article 50 declaration. Provided always that we continue to pay into the EU coffers.

From: Barrie Crowther, Walton, Wakefield.

DENNIS Skinner is right to say Theresa May is ‘frit’. She has had no intention of letting Britain leave the EU with a clean break.

From: Terry Morrell, Willerby.

IF there was a second referendum, the losers would not accept defeat gracefully, as is the current state of affairs.