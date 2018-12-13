YP Letters: Theresa May tried her best in a Parliament of plotters

From: RG Wood, Farnley Tyas, Huddersfield.

ANGELA Smith MP’s article on a second people’s referendum misses the point by a mile (The Yorkshire Post, December 10). When we voted to leave the EU, we gave the Government the job of getting us out on the best possible terms, which Theresa May has tried her best to do but unfortunately she’s no Maggie Thatcher, so we are where we are.

Parliament has been no help in trying to achieve this and we now see them for what they are as they now spend their time sniping and plotting against Mrs May, the one person in who has shown any backbone.

So if they vote down the Bill in time, with no proposal with what comes next and because of this, we have a second referendum, and then we end up with the Remainers winning by staying in the EU, then democracy is dead in this proud country.

From: Alan Chapman, Beck Lane, Bingley.

OH what a tangled web we weave when we set out to deceive! Never has a truer word been written that encapsulates the duplicitous efforts to camouflage the PM’s secret effort to turn Leave into worse than Remain.

Theresa May has misled her Cabinet, Parliament, and the entire electorate, so the majority of the Commons will not support this Prime Minister.

She has made a complete fool of herself and the Conservative Government by attempting to postpone the crucial vote and dodging responsibility. Nothing she says can be believed. This reflects severely on the Conservative Party.

Only a new Conservative leader can command credibility. Not only to secure an acceptable Brexit, but to win the next general election.

From: Gill and Terry Walls, Wickham Way, Driffield.

THIS was the question we answered at the referendum in 2016, simply “Remain or Leave”. David Cameron stated that leaving the EU meant leaving the Single Market, the Customs Union and the European Court of Justice. Why does nobody in Parliament speak out and remind Theresa May what it was that the majority of the electorate voted for, and ensure that it is not just forgotten?

From: Paul Muller, Sandal, Wakefield.

WE have three options. 1. To leave under the Prime Minister’s deal. 2. To crash out of the EU with no deal. 3. To stay in the EU. We must all have a vote on these options.