YP Letters: These unelected Lords have no place in democratic society

FURTHER to Coun Tim Mickleburgh’s letter (The Yorkshire Post, May 17), I agree we should discuss how we are ruled.

When Gordon Brown was Prime Minister, it was common for the unelected members of his Cabinet, such as Lords Adonis and Mandelson, to be spokesmen for the Government. Not a vote between them.

This was followed when David Cameron elevated Sayeeda Warsi (who was unable to get elected in her hometown) to a Baroness in order to make her a member of his Cabinet. Jeremy Corbyn has now made the ever angry-looking Shakri Chakrabarti a Baroness in order for her to be a Shadow Cabinet member.

Add these to our interfering bunch of unelected cronies in the House of Lords, and it makes it impossible to claim that Britain is a democratic country.

From: Hugh Rogers, Messingham Road, Ashby.

YET another pointless headline about NHS hospital funding (The Yorkshire Post, May 19).

As things stand, it really doesn’t matter whether hospitals get extra funding or not. The NHS is a nationalised industry. It cannot go bust, whatever money it does or does not receive from the public purse.

Hospitals are not fish and chip shops, or even steelworks. They can’t turn away patients for lack of money, they can’t go into liquidation and throw their staff on the dole.

Yes, of course they should be run as efficiently as possible, but as everybody knows – or should do by now – at the end of the day, at a national level, taxpayers will have to keep the NHS rolling at whatever cost is necessary.

It is this ongoing financial drain upon national resources which makes a thorough review of the NHS so necessary – and so urgent. The financial performance of individual hospitals who – it should be remembered – are simply suppliers of secondary services at the mercy of the purse-holding clinical commissioning groups, is therefore of little consequence.

From: JA King, Thurgoland, Sheffield.

IS there any wonder there’s a housing crisis?

Can anyone tell me where you find housing for an influx of an estimated six million-plus immigrants who have entered this country over the past few years?

Is there any wonder that the young of this country cannot find a house to either rent or afford to buy, as the shortage only adds to an increase house prices?

